Check out Asbury Park’s retro ’80s makeover for new Bruce Springsteen movie
ASBURY PARK — For longtime New Jersey residents who remember it first-hand — and new generations who hear the lore of Asbury’s older days — there has been some exciting action to close out the year.
Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White is starring in a new movie about the life of Bruce Springsteen.
Not only is the movie being filmed on location (instead of a distant sound stage) but the southern stretch of the Asbury Park boardwalk has gotten a retro makeover.
Among the most visible changes around some Asbury landmarks...
A recreation of the actual carousel that used to grace the Asbury Park Carousel building. Crew have also set up a Ferris wheel and other rides for the film.
The Stone Pony facade has been given a retro touchup, complete with a marquee of 1980s era-appropriate musicians.
Movie crews were also spotted shooting Monday at Frank’s Deli & Restaurant — and Springsteen himself was on set.
Springsteen has also visited the movie as it shot some scenes in Bayonne, spotted in a video posted to TikTok.
White — most recently famous as chef Carmy from “The Bear” — has said that the New Jersey icon and rockstar has been very supportive of the project.
Fellow Emmy winner Jeremy Strong ( of “Succession” fame) co-stars as Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, Esquire reported.
“Deliver Me from Nowhere” was inspired by Warren Zane’s book about Springsteen's creative process behind making his classic album, "Nebraska."
This biopic project follows the Bob Dylan biopic, “A Complete Unknown,” starring Timothée Chalamet, which also filmed extensively in New Jersey.
SEE ALSO: NJ cities transformed for Bob Dylan movie with Timothée Chalamet
Those sets were also in North Jersey, including Jersey City and Paterson, made to look like throwback 1960s New York City as the folk rock singer and songwriter rose to fame.
In recent years, the carousel building has been an artists' haven of sorts, with seasonal art installations.
Springsteen and the E Street Band also filmed a live performance in the building in 2010:
So far, there has been no release date announced for the Springsteen movie being filmed.
In the meantime, NJ music lovers can check out the Bob Dylan film as it debuts on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.
And, see if you can pick out which scenes were shot in New Jersey.
