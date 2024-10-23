Hey NJ: How would you like to be in a Bruce Springsteen movie?

🎬 Want to be in a Bruce Springsteen movie?

🎬 Casting calls for extras are happening in New Jersey

🎬 Vintage cars are needed too

Calling all kids, adults, and vintage cars! How would you like to be in a movie about Bruce Springsteen? Now’s your chance, New Jersey.

There are multiple casting calls for extras for Bruce Springsteen’s biopic “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” the making of The Boss’ 1982 solo album, “Nebraska.” The biopic is also based on the book, “Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska,” by Warren Zanes.

The movie will star 33-year-old Emmy-award-winning “The Bear” actor, Jeremy Allen White as a young Bruce Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen's "Nebraska" cover album , 1982 (Brucespringsteen.net)

Casting company Grant Wilfley is looking to cast children ages 3 to 17, and adults of “all ages and ethnicities” as extras for scenes set in the early 1980s. These scenes will be shot in Morris County on Nov. 22.

Another round of filming will take place from Dec. 9-13, and Dec. 16 in Asbury Park. The casting company is looking for children ages 6 to 12, as well as adults, for scenes set in the 1950s and early 1980s.

Grant Wilfley Casting (Facebook)

Drivers with period cars from the 1960s and '70s, even up to 1981, are being sought to work at the Asbury Park location shoot in December.

Finally, people of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 30s, are needed for scenes set in the early 1980s to be filmed in the Meadowlands area in East Rutherford on January 9 and 10.

Extras must be OK working in both interior and exterior settings, have no allergies to wool, and be okay working around atmospheric smoke. They also ask for full day and night availability for the shoot dates.

Asbury Park Boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Height, weight, and clothing sizes are asked for costuming purposes only. Extras must be able to present valid identification to fill out a federal I9 form and be paid.

Transportation and hotel accommodations will not be provided.

The job pays $176 for 10 hours of work or $216 for 8 hours for SAG-AFTRA members.

Musician Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen at the Convention Hall July 25, 2002 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by June McKim/Getty Images)

If you’re interested in being an extra, email husker@gwnyc.com. Be sure to include your name, and phone number, indicate whether you're a SAG-AFTRA member, if you’re local to Asbury Park, availability, and if you have any visible tattoos. Attach a current photo of yourself so the casting company can see your current hair length and color.

Those with vintage cars should include the make, model, year, and color of the car with photos.

For more information on starring as an extra, visit here. The “Deliver Me from Nowhere” casting call is under the code name “Husker.”

