🚌 Sayreville police say a dad blocked a school bus, during a dispute over a bus stop.

🚨 Officers arrested the 31-year-old man, accused of yelling and refusing to move.

⚖️ The parent now faces charges including interference with transportation and obstruction.

SAYREVILLE — A local parent is in trouble with Sayreville police after a morning incident involving a blocked school bus in between stops.

On Tuesday around 8:40 a.m., police were called to the "T" shaped intersection of Lakeview Drive and Solook Drive, which runs through the Brooklawn Gardens apartment complex.

Sayreville police respond after school bus blocked during morning route

Officers found a 31-year-old father, standing in front of a school bus that already had some students aboard.

Investigators found that as a child trying to board the bus at an “improper stop,” the driver denied them entry.

Roshan Howington, of Sayreville, is accused of then shouting at the driver and refusing to get out of the way.

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Howington was arrested and faces charges at the municipal level, including interference with transportation, obstruction of the administration of law or other governmental function, as well as assault.

There were no safety issues, as the children remained on board and were ultimately taken to school.

“The Sayreville Police Department recognizes that incidents involving school children can elicit concern within our community. We are committed to addressing these matters promptly,” a message on the Sayreville Police Facebook page said.

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