This will be the final summer for a beloved NJ café and crêperie

Since 2017, a French inspired crêperie and coffee shop has been serving food and drinks to the residents and visitors of Beach Haven on Long Beach Island.

Crêperie de la Mer

From fresh pastries and crêpes to espresso-based specialty beverages, Crêperie de la Mer & French Café offers "grandmother style comfort food in a kitchen away from home setting.”

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You’re transported from the Jersey Shore to Paris, just by walking through the door.

Now, just as the shop is about to start its 10th season, the owners, John and Nadia Albright, have announced that 2026 will be their final year of operation, according to their website.

In a message, Nadia and John wrote:

Our hearts are full of appreciation for our loyal customers—many of whom have become dear friends—and for all our employees, past and present, who have helped us live out this dream over the last decade.

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We want to sincerely thank you for being a part of our story. We hope to see you throughout this last season so we can celebrate these wonderful years together before we close our doors.

Check them out for the first time, or return to show your appreciation for their decade of service by visiting Crêperie de la Mer at 210 N. Beach Avenue in Beach Haven.

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The café’s hours of operation are:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Sunday: 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

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Note: they will be open Memorial Day Monday from 7:30 a.m. through 1:00 p.m.

An official closing date has not been announced.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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