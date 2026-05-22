After 21 years, Asbury Park says goodbye to beloved Yappy Hour tradition

For 21 years, as the weather turned warm and the outdoor bar at The Wonder Bar in Asbury Park was in full swing, a section of that outdoor bar was reserved for Yappy Hour. It was a time when friends and their dogs gathered to relax and enjoy the ocean breeze, warm sun, and a treat or two-along with a few adult beverages.

Wonder Bar, Asbury Park, NJ via Google Street View Wonder Bar, Asbury Park, NJ via Google Street View loading...

It was something special.

The event was created by Wonder Bar manager and my friend Debbie DeLisa, a staunch pet advocate. She made sure the dogs were as comfortable as their owners, setting up kiddie pools for cooling off and providing plenty of water to keep them hydrated. She was also careful to cancel the event in cases of extreme heat, high winds, and other unsafe conditions.

Debbie established clear rules for the safety of the patrons and dogs who loved spending time at The Wonder Bar.

Next door to The Wonder Bar ground has finely broken for Lido, a development being touted as a world class luxury living experience complete with spa and resort style amenities in Asbury Park. Unites are expected to start at $2 million.

As construction noise, dust and debris will take over next door, Debbie made the difficult decision to cancel Yappy Hour for the safety and concern of both the dogs and their humans.

But it is not necessarily goodbye once the dust settles and the calm returns.

Debbie hopes that the popular Yappy Hour will once again return to The Wonder Bar.

Congratulations to Debbie DeLisa for creating a space where dogs and humans can truly relax in all that The Wonder Bar and Asbury Park has to offer.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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