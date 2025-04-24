Spotted in NJ: Adam Scott, Michelle Monaghan, Robert DeNiro filming new movie

🎬 Movie stars in NJ

One of the newest projects filming in New Jersey has some A-list stars in the Garden State.

In the past couple of years alone, there was Timothée Chalamet as music icon, Bob Dylan, taking over revamped parts of Jersey City and Paterson.

Even more recently, there was the buzz of Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White starring in a new movie about the life of Bruce Springsteen, which saw Asbury Park's oceanfront transformed back in time, as seen above.

Carousel rebuild for Asbury Park Springsteen movie (Photo credit: Shirlee Bunting)

Apple Plus thriller, "Severance" has been sending fans to the striking Bell Works facility, where the hit series has started filming its third season in New Jersey.

Severance signage at Bell Works (Credit: Erin Vogt Townsquare Media)

Actor Adam Scott was also recently at a special “Severance” event in Holmdel.

Adam Scott at Bell Works on April 5 in Holmdel (photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Scott is really earning his Jersey credibility, as he and some movie co-stars have been spotted in Union County.

Michelle Monaghan, fresh off her “White Lotus” stint, and Robert DeNiro have also started filming for “The Whisper Man.”

Michelle Monaghan (photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Armani beauty)

Michael Keaton is also co-starring in the film, though no word on whether he’s been spotted in New Jersey.

The thriller is being adapted from a novel by Alex North for Netflix.

It is being produced by AGBO, the company founded by Anthony and Joe Russo.



Westfield is a very idyllic setting, even for thrillers. Netflix already shot in the town for “The Watcher” a few years ago.

Scott, Monaghan and DeNiro were seen filming at a private home on East Dudley Avenue in Westfield, the first week of April, NJ.com reported.

The project has filmed in the areas of Willow Avenue, Tappan Avenue and Rockview Avenue, NJ.com separately reported.

Locals — like this runner on Tiktok — also saw film crews setup in nearby Somerset County's North Plainfield on April 11 and 12.

And, there was advance notice about filming in neighboring Plainfield.

“Filming will take place on April 4, April 29, May 9, and May 12-16 in the Downtown Entertainment District and Van Wyck Brooks Historic District,” the city of Plainfield shared to Facebook.

Along with star-sightings, residents can “Expect temporary street closures, production crews, and increased activity in the area.”

