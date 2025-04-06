Popular TV show has limited pop-up at NJ Bell Works, ‘Severance’ fans flock for photos
HOLMDEL — The iconic Bell Works facility in Monmouth County has been attracting extra attention lately from fans of the hit show, "Severance."
Exterior scenes for the Apple TV plus series, which has finished two seasons so far, are shot at the New Jersey "metro burb."
The workplace thriller has become known for the quote, "The work is mysterious and important.
At least the first adjective could be used to describe an interactive, invite-only installation on Saturday evening.
The Bell Works lower level was transformed to host the nearly full cast and a crowd of influencers.
A panel discussion was moderated by Late Night host and New Jersey resident, Stephen Colbert.
As the event got underway, Bell Works began publicizing a pop-up as being open to the public on Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Footage shared by those who attended Saturday included an infamous board room table and work cubicles of the fictitious company, Lumon.
By the time Sunday morning arrived, a number of fans were apparently waiting outside to take some selfies with those set pieces that had been seen on social media.
A number of early visitors on Sunday voiced disappointed to Bell Works via Instagram and Facebook, that just signage and posters were left standing.
There were also a couple of fake goats and empty Lumon vending machine.
One disappointed fan said "We drove a long way expecting to see the sets in your posts and we were told they were all taken down. A lot of folks on the ground here are also very confused."
"We graciously got to work with the AppleTV team on this unique experience and while some pieces were only available for the VIP event, but we still have activations that were left for our community to check out on the atrium-level,” a BellWorks rep posted in response.
A post shared by NYC blogger from 🇺🇦| USA traveling (@girlfromjerseycity)
A post shared by NYC blogger from 🇺🇦| USA traveling (@girlfromjerseycity)
