🎦 Netflix is building in NJ

​​🎦 Studios at old Fort Monmouth

🎦 Milestone in years-long project

EATONTOWN — State and county politicians, studio executives and even an iconic show creator were in the crowd as the first dirt was shoveled at Netflix studios in New Jersey.

Netflix plans to transform nearly 300 acres in Oceanport and Eatontown from the decommissioned Fort Monmouth into a “premier East Coast production hub.”

Netflix at Ft Monmouth has NJ groundbreaking (Credit Netflix) Netflix has NJ groundbreaking with Gov. Phil Murphy (l) and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos (Credit Netflix) loading...

The company has vowed to invest $1 billion in creating 12 soundstages that span a total of nearly 500,000 square feet, with other areas for film use and community amenities.

"Netflix is proud to invest in American innovation and the creative community,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said of the New Jersey project.

“We estimate that these studios will create thousands of jobs for New Jersey residents, billions of dollars in economic output, and many other cultural benefits to the region and state," Sarandos continued.

He added "Over the past four years, Netflix has contributed $125 billion to the US economy and hired more than 140,000 cast and crew members. And we’re excited to continue our investment in the US and New Jersey in the coming years."

Gov. Phil Murphy shared several photos following Tuesday’s events, writing “Today at Fort Monmouth, we broke ground on one of Netflix’s largest studios – further solidifying New Jersey’s reputation as global leader in film and television production.

The Democrat added “As the birthplace of the motion picture industry, we are thrilled to welcome Netflix to the Garden State.”

Sen Declan O'Scanlon (L) and David Chase (R) at the Netflix at Ft Monmouth groundbreaking (Credit Sen Declan O'Scanlon via Facebook) Sen Declan O'Scanlon (L) and David Chase (R) at the Netflix at Ft Monmouth groundbreaking (Credit Sen Declan O'Scanlon via Facebook) loading...

State Senator Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, shared some photos from the Tuesday ceremony on Facebook, calling it “the crown jewel in the redevelopment of this amazing property.”

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos “couldn’t be a nicer guy” according to O’Scanlon, who also snagged a photo with Sopranos creator David Chase.

O’Scanlon called it a “fantastic, bi-partisan effort,” sharing thanks to republicans and democrats alike, and said with the facility “our region will thrive. Businesses large and small will benefit from the activities at the campus and the presence of thousands of workers.”

Netflix at Ft Monmouth groundbreaking (Credit Gov. Phil Murphy via Facebook) Netflix has NJ groundbreaking with (L-R) Sen. Gopal, Gov.Murphy, Ted Sarandos and Sen. O'Scanlon (Credit Gov. Phil Murphy via Facebook) loading...

State Senator Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, also shared a video clip and photos from the groundbreaking.

Gopal said his mom worked when the Fort was still active and he remembers when it closed in 2011, how the local communities waited for something to rise from the site.

“From local coffee spots and diners to florists, hardware stores, and small businesses of every kind, this means new jobs, more visitors, and fresh opportunities right here at home,” Gopal said in a separate post to X.

He added “Thank you to all of the elected officials, dignitaries, community leaders and partners who came out today for this historic occasion.”

It has taken the past three years for Netflix to secure approvals from Eatontown, Oceanport and Monmouth County for the initial phase of the proposed site.

More approvals are still required before Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth can fully enter construction.

Demolition of the old buildings is expected to take around 13 months, so with all the remaining steps, the studio is projected to open in 2028.

