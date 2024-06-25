Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's Holmdel property has a modest price tag of over $1.8 million.

One of the mansion's coolest features is an observation deck that gives onlookers a full view of the New York City skyline.

Estately.com

Eonline.com says the property "also seems to be in a quiet area, secluded from the bustle of city life and surrounded by nature."

It's actually modest by "Situation" standards, but he seems to be a changed man after serving eight months in prison for fraud.

Even though Sorrentino was ordered to pay $123,000 in restitution and a $10,000 fine, it seems his stint in the slammer didn't set him back too badly.

"The Situation" purchased his new Holmdel home back in the fall of 2019.

The original sale price was $2,148,000, so his purchase price of $1,825,000 was a bargain.

Here's a peek inside Mike and Lauren's new digs.

Take a Peek Inside "Jersey Shore's" Mike "The Situation's" Holmdel Home See inside Mike "The Situation's" opulent home in Holmdel, New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation series is also going strong. The Sitch is back on his feet!

The most recent season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation finished airing in May of this year. The seventh season was the first season of this series where all nine original cast members "lived" together in one house.

The reality star also released a book in November of 2023.

Reality Check: Making the Best of the Situation - How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison

In Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation - How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, Sorrentino relives his tumultuous life in the tell-all novel.



Previously, Sorrentino lived in Pier Village in Long Branch, New Jersey.