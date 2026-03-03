Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

This partially redacted image from video provided by U.S. Central Command shows a complex of structures in Iran being struck by missiles fired by U.S. forces on Sunday, March 1, 2026. (U.S. Central Command via AP)

President Donald Trump says the United States can keep its military campaign against Iran going longer than the planned four-to-five-week time frame he gave earlier.

Across Tehran, the sound of explosions rang out through the night and into the early morning hours Tuesday. The U.S. and Israel continue to pound Iran after killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday. Iran and its allies are striking back at Israel, Gulf states in the region and targets tied to oil and gas production.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late Monday defended the decision to go to war, contending in an interview on Fox News Channel’s "Hannity" that Iran was rebuilding “new sites, new places” that would make “their ballistic missile program and their atomic bomb program immune within months,” without providing evidence.

Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press showed limited activity at two nuclear sites in Iran before the war, with analysts saying it was likely Tehran was trying to assess damage from American strikes in June and possibly salvage what remained there.

NJ light display closes location, looks for new home (credit: GLOW at Washington Township via Facebook)

🔔 Washington Township light show closes after 2.4M visitors

🏆 One-time winners of ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight” seek new NJ home

📍 NJ fans suggest some possible locations

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — After several years and over two million guests, a popular family-run light display has closed its location.

Glow at Washington Township has officially ended operations at 217 Berlin-Cross Keys Road “after an incredible run,” according to the operators of the drive-through experience.

With their holiday display from winter 2022, the Uszaki family of Deptford took home the top prize on ABC's “Great Christmas Light Fight.”

They pivoted to a drive-through experience in 2023 and expanded to Halloween and Christmas seasons, welcoming more than 2.4 million guests in the process.

“While this chapter is closing, the Glow brand is not necessarily done. We are actively speaking to potential opportunities for a new home,” the family-run lights attraction said on Facebook.

The family was specifically looking to connect with any venue interested in hosting a unique immersive experience, current attractions looking to expand and investors to explore a new entertainment venture.

Airplanes sit on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

A United Airlines flight returned to the Los Angeles airport Monday about 40 minutes after taking off for an emergency evacuation after a reported fire, authorities said.

All flights at the LAX International Airport were ordered to remain on the ground for about half an hour during the flight's return and evacuation, according to advisories from the Federal Aviation Administration. No injuries were reported.

The flight, which was en route to Newark, New Jersey, returned to LA to address a possible engine fire, the airline said in a statement. The LA Fire Department said it responded and the fire was contained as of an hour after the plane's landing.

The flight took off at 10:43 a.m., began to turn around at about 11 a.m. and landed again at 11:19 a.m., according to flight tracker FlightAware.

The LA Fire Department said they assisted with the evacuation of more than 250 passengers and crew. Passengers exited the plane on the taxiway using slides and stairs and were taken to the terminal, the airline said.

Reservoir levels are well below average in New Jersey despite the historic Blizzard of '26. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig/U.S. Drought Monitor)

🔴 Snowstorms weren’t enough to erase New Jersey’s ongoing drought warning.

🔴 Groundwater in South Jersey and reservoir levels statewide remain well below average.

🔴 Officials warn mandatory water restrictions could follow if spring rains don’t return.

Despite two massive snowstorms this winter, including a historic blizzard, New Jersey is still under a drought warning.

It's harder to tell when there's a drought in winter versus the summer, because people expect dead lawns and trees. But there are problems under the surface. The groundwater levels in South Jersey are low, and reservoir levels are well below average, according to State Climatologist Dave Robinson.

More than two feet of snow fell in parts of Jersey during the recent Blizzard of '26, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. But two feet of snow is not the same as two feet of rain.

It's a 10 to one ratio; every 10 inches of snow converts to only one inch of liquid. For most of the state, the historic blizzard was the equivalent of two inches of rain. Robinson said that on average, New Jersey gets around 3 inches of precipitation each February.

NJ bakery deals with political trolls after Governor visit (Two Sweet Boutique in Deptford, Google Maps)

🍰 Two Sweet Boutique in Deptford hosted Gov. Mike Sherrill, in small business stop.

📢 The bakery faced online trolling, with negative reviews and voicemails.

💖 Supportive customers flooded in with positive reviews, purchases

DEPTFORD — A popular, family-owned bakery in South Jersey has battled political trolls after a recent visit from Gov. Mike Sherrill.

On Friday, Two Sweet Boutique in Deptford briefly hosted the Democratic governor, as Sherrill detailed her “Save You Time and Money Agenda.”

Overnight, angry comments from apparent Sherill critics were left as voicemails, online messages and even one-star business reviews.

“We understand that everyone has their own opinions. As a small family-owned, mom-and-pop bakery, we were truly honored to be recognized by our town and invited to meet with the Governor to talk about ways to support small businesses like ours. This message is in reference to the voicemails and messages and 1 star reviews we woke up to this morning."

"For us, this had nothing to do with politics. It was about representing the hardworking small business community and the real families behind these shops. Every day we pour our hearts into what we do, and we’re incredibly proud of how far our little family business has come."

