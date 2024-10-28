MTV ‘Jersey Shore’ star comes out as MAGA at Trump MSG rally

One of the cast members of MTV’s reality show, “Jersey Shore” and its follow-up "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" went full MAGA at ex-president and current Republican candidate Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden event Sunday evening in New York City.

Vinny Guadagnino, a New York native who has been trying his hand at stand-up comedy lately, shared video from multiple speakers at the political rally — which stirred strong reaction to offensive comments by several speakers.

In addition to Trump, the reality star shared clips of Robert F. Kennedy, Elon Musk, TV personality Dr. Phil, UFC fighting promoter Dana White, former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Anti-establishment, anti-war, anti-inflation president ... I won’t vote for anyone Dick Cheney votes for,” Guadagnino captioned one video of Trump.

Guadagnino has remained the only cast member on "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" who is both single and childless.

Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino both took photos with Trump on June 1, while attending UFC 302 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

In his own recent comedy set, Guadagnino said that he attended college in Staten Island to get a political science degree, which he joked was like going to Australia to learn to breakdance.

MSG has a capacity of nearly 20,000 spectators for concert events.

While it was unclear just how big Sunday’s crowd was, the arena was brimming with incendiary comments.

There were jokes by conservative comic Tony Hinchcliffe, who called U.S. territory Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage.

He later defended his set. "I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone... watch the whole set. I'm a comedian," Hinchcliffe said on X.

Carlson mocked Vice President Kamala Harris for her biracial identity, saying if she were to beat Trump she would be “the first Samoan Malaysian low IQ former California prosecutor ever to be elected President.”

Another speaker, David Rem, called Harris "the antichrist."

