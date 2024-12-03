NJ mayor gets blowback for ‘insane’ affordable housing plan

🏡 NJ releases list of towns that need affordable housing

🏡 Newark mayor, running for governor, has broad plan to build more

🏡 Critics give his plan some intense feedback

The mayor of the largest city in New Jersey has a controversial plan to build affordable housing across the state if he is elected governor.

If Newark Mayor Ras Baraka reaches the governor's mansion, he says he would double the rate that New Jersey is building new affordable housing. He threw his hat into the ring for New Jersey's crowded 2025 gubernatorial race in February.

It's a dicey proposal as more than a few municipalities aren't happy with affordable housing mandates as they are.

Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law to standardize affordable housing obligations for New Jersey municipalities.

Baraka said at a conference in June that there are thousands of acres of underutilized land in New Jersey.

However, more than a few towns have joined a lawsuit that calls the law overreaching. Attorney Michael Collins said Tuesday that 26 municipalities were plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Mercer County.

The development on South 11th St. will transform an underutilized parcel in Newark, NJ. (Graphic: Business Wire) A development on South 11th St. will transform an underutilized parcel in Newark, NJ. (Graphic: Business Wire) loading...

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-Morrs), the minority whip, had a blunt response.

"You are insane," Bergen said.

Some on social media supported the idea, while others had choice words for Baraka's proposal:

📲 "Everyone just loves the California-style traffic here now and the massive congestion on every major roadway. Idk who wouldn’t vote to add 2 more hours to their commute."

📲 "Great more ppl in this densely populated state. Thanks?"

📲 "There is literally zero way to do this without cutting regulations so deeply you would put people’s lives in danger. Not to mention the complete devastation of natural resources. This tweet is insane."

Abolish home rule in New Jersey?

But Baraka didn't stop with affordable housing. Two days later, he said that, as governor, he would take local control away from municipalities.

"It’s an open secret: home rule is driving New Jersey’s affordability crisis. Any candidate unwilling to acknowledge this reality is not serious about fixing it. As New Jersey’s next Governor, we will take on home rule because our people can no longer afford inaction," Baraka said.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka arrives to the scene where authorities reported two officers were reported shot on Nov. 1, 2022 (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Newark Mayor Ras Baraka arrives to the scene where authorities reported two officers were reported shot on Nov. 1, 2022 (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) loading...

Home rule has been codified in state law for over a century. It gives municipalities local autonomy over things like schools, police and fire departments, and land use and zoning ordinances.

State Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, R-Monmouth, said home rule allows for a balance of power even if, at times, it increases costs.

"It does indeed place hurdles to some cost-saving reforms. But let’s not lose sight of the fact that home rule also is responsible for the unique character of each of our municipalities. It also keeps control of some aspects of government close to the people... right where it belongs," O'Scanlon said.

RELATED:

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ road deaths by county, 2023 According to New Jersey State Police, 574 fatal crashes occurred across the state's 21 counties in 2023. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia