Rep. Mikey Sherrill becomes 6th Democrat in 2025 NJ governor race

🔵 Rep. Mikey Sherrill is the sixth Democrat to announce their candidacy for governor in 2025

🔵 She is a former federal prosecutor and served in the U.S. Navy

🔵 Her announcement video also took a slap at President-elect Donald Trump

The Democratic field for the 2025 governor's race added one more candidate on Monday.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 11th District, who just won re-election to a fourth term to the House of Representatives, announced her candidacy via video message. She talked about crisis around the world and in New Jersey. Political divisions have slowed the responses to these crisis, according to Sherill who outlined her background as a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and Navy helicopter commander.

The newly re-elected representative from the 11th congressional district said it was her "mission to get things done for New Jersey."

"In a crisis the worst thing you can do is freeze. You have to choose to lead, to follow, or get out of the way. So we can either stand or we can get to work on New Jersey's future and I know which one I pick," Sherrill said in the video wearing her bomber jacket. "In New Jersey we don't whine, we work."

She talked about the inspiration she draws from the lower bridge in Trenton that reads "Trenton takes, the world makes."

"I think 'hell yeah, that's New Jersey.' This is the state more than any other that guaranteed our freedom as we fought for independence," Sherrill, a former federal prosecutor, said in her video.

ALSO READ: Democratic US Rep Josh Gottheimer announces run for NJ governor



A slap at Donald Trump

Her announcement also hit on the economic issues facing voters that in a Rutgers-Eagleton poll ranked their most important issue. Sherrill also addressed the feared threats that will come from Republican President-elect Donald Trump's administration

"We can also be the state that sets a gold standard for protecting rights and freedoms and we know they'll be under attack from Donald Trump's Washington," Sherrill said.

Three groups have already endorsed Sherrill: Chatham Moms for Changes, Madison Area Call to Action and MC/11 Forward, according to NJ Globe. The groups were formed after Trump was first elected as president in 2016.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5th District, teachers union president Sean Spiller and former state Senate President Steve Sweeney have already announced their candidacy.

On the Republican side, state Sen. Jon Bramnick, former state legislator Jack Ciattarelli, former state Sen. Ed Durr and New Jersey 101.5 morning show host Bill Spadea are running.

