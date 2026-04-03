I’m gonna be honest… I had never heard of this place. But apparently, a spot called Snack Stop was just named the top-rated budget-friendly eatery in New Jersey in a new survey.

And this isn’t just about people “liking it.” This is an average of 4.86 stars on Yelp, which is actually kind of insane. This came from a national study by CashNetUSA.

That looked at low-cost restaurants across the country. They went through hundreds of cities, pulled Yelp data, and basically tried to figure out where you can still eat well without spending a fortune.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And New Jersey’s winner was a small café in Bergen County called Snack Stop.

It’s in Leonia, on Broad Avenue, and from everything I could find, it’s one of those places that doesn’t scream for attention, but is more of a local, neighborhood breakfast and lunch spot where people just keep going back.

Sandwiches, coffee, omelets, that kind of thing. Nothing crazy. Just done really well. People mention the food being fresh, the portions being good, and the vibe being simple and comfortable.

That makes sense because in New Jersey, the places that end up being the best are usually not the ones with the biggest signs or the most hype, but the ones you hear about from someone else.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I love this because Jersey food doesn’t always have to be an $18 sandwich that people call “elevated.”

And this place is the opposite. It’s a low-key spot, normal food, reasonable prices, and people clearly love it. And the fact that it scored that high tells you it’s not just good for cheap food.

It’s just… good, period.

So, if you’re looking for something new, or just a solid, no-nonsense place to grab breakfast or lunch without spending a ton, this might be one of those hidden Jersey spots that’s been sitting there the whole time and you’ve been missing it.

But now everyone is finally catching on.

What Makes Lidl's Grocery Shopping Experience in New Jersey Stand Out New Jersey shoppers looking for new options to keep grocery bills as manageable as possible have a growing choice in the state. In the past decade, Lidl has expanded its presence with over two dozen New Jersey stores as of fall 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈