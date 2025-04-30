💵 NJ tipped workers make minimum wage under a different system

🚨Proposal to phase out tip credit is polarizing

☑️ NJ candidates for governor weigh in on issue

TRENTON — A recent proposal to raise the base wage of tipped workers in New Jersey sparked fierce debate.

Restaurant owners say that the planned phasing out of the tip credit for employers will lead to disaster for their industry.

Lawmakers, however, did not take a vote after extensive public feedback at a legislative hearing in early April.

It is bound to remain a polarizing issue after the dust settles from New Jersey's primaries on June 10, when the two major parties pick their candidates to replace Gov. Phil Murphy as he finishes his back-to-back terms.

How candidates in NJ stand on tipped workers

New Jersey 101.5 asked each major party candidate to share their stance on tipped worker wages by April 29. So far, four of the 10 gubernatorial hopefuls have submitted responses.

For those who have not, we looked for previous statements on tipped worker wages or minimum wage in general.

The following are their responses.

Steve Sweeney says he supports raise wages without causing undue harm (Photo: stevesweeneyforgovernor.com) Steve Sweeney says he supports raise wages without causing undue harm (Photo: stevesweeneyforgovernor.com) loading...

Steve Sweeney — Democrat



Former president of the State Senate from Gloucester County

"When I led the effort to raise New Jersey’s minimum wage to $15 and ensured it would keep pace with the cost of living, we had important conversations about its impact on tipped workers. We tied the tipped wage to the broader minimum wage so it would also rise. But we also heard real concerns from tipped workers, who feared a full $15 wage might lead to the end of tipping and lower their overall income. I believe every worker deserves fair pay, and I remain committed to solutions that raise wages without causing undue harm. I’m always open to dialogue that lifts people up."

Steve Fulop says tipped workers should earn the full state minimum wage (Photo: jerseycitynjgov) Steve Fulop says tipped workers should earn the full state minimum wage (Photo: jerseycitynjgov) loading...

Steven Fulop — Democrat

Mayor of Jersey City

“New Jersey’s tipped workers should earn the full state minimum wage, with tips on top, not in place of a paycheck. I support ending the sub-minimum tipped wage so every server and bartender has a predictable income and the dignity that comes with it. A fair wage will strengthen families and local businesses by keeping money circulating in our communities. It’s time we align our laws with our values and ensure hard-working service employees are paid what they deserve.”

Ras Baraka supports phasing out the subminimum tipped wage (Photo: rasforgovernor.com) Ras Baraka supports phasing out the subminimum tipped wage (Photo: rasforgovernor.com) loading...

Ras Baraka — Democrat

Mayor of Newark

"For too long, tipped workers — many of them women, immigrants, and people of color — have been forced to survive on poverty wages. No one should have to depend on unpredictable tips just to make ends meet. We need to guarantee every worker a stable, living wage they can count on. I support the fight to phase out the subminimum tipped wage and ensure that all workers in New Jersey are paid fairly and treated with dignity."

Candidate for governor Mario Kranjac is against raising tipped worker wages in NJ Mario Kranjac is against raising tipped worker wages in NJ. (Photo: Mario Kranjac for Governor) loading...

Mario Kranjac — Republican

Former mayor of Englewood Cliffs

"I oppose eliminating the wage tip credit in the name of 'economic justice.' In fact, any time they put an adjective in front of the word 'justice,' you can be sure there is no justice involved. Do-good proposals like this one by left-wing central planners raise the cost of living, drive up inflation, and end up costing employees far more in lost hours.

"To help workers navigate the high cost of living in New Jersey, I would follow President Trump's lead in eliminating tips from being subject to the state income tax, reverse the gas tax, and flatten the income tax to be far more competitive with Pennsylvania's flat rate."

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill supports increasing the base wage for tipped workers (Photo: sherrill.house.gov) U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill supports increasing the base wage for tipped workers (Photo: sherrill.house.gov) loading...

Mikie Sherrill — Democrat

U.S. congresswoman from North Jersey's 11th District

Sherrill’s campaign did not respond to requests for a statement as of April 29.

In the House, she is among 142 co-sponsors of the Raise the Wage Act of 2025. If passed at the federal level, the act would:

▪️ Guarantee tipped workers are paid at least the full federal minimum wage by phasing out the subminimum wage for tipped workers

▪️Gradually raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $17 by 2030

▪️Index future increases in the federal minimum wage to median wage growth

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer supports raising the base wage for tipped workers (Photo: gottheimer.house.gov) U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer supports raising the base wage for tipped workers (Photo: gottheimer.house.gov) loading...

Josh Gottheimer — Democrat

U.S. congressman from North Jersey's 5th District

Gottheimer's campaign did not respond to requests for a statement as of April 29.

In the House,he is among 142 co-sponsors of the Raise the Wage Act of 2025. If passed at the federal level, the act would:

▪️ Guarantee tipped workers are paid at least the full federal minimum wage by phasing out the subminimum wage for tipped workers

▪️ Gradually raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $17 by 2030

▪️Index future increases in the federal minimum wage to median wage growth

Jack Ciattarelli appears against raising the tipped worker wage (Photo: jack4nj.com) Jack Ciattarelli appears against raising the tipped worker wage (Photo: jack4nj.com) loading...

Jack Ciattarelli — Republican

Former assemblyman from Somerset County

Ciattarelli's campaign did not respond to requests for a statement as of April 29.

He has been a critic of raising the minimum wage across the board and said in 2021 he would "stop" the plan to reach a $15 an hour minimum wage for non-tipped workers.

Bill Spadea appears against raising the tipped worker wage (Photo: spadeaforgovernor.com) Bill Spadea appears against raising the tipped worker wage (Photo: spadeaforgovernor.com) loading...

Bill Spadea — Republican

TV and radio personality; founder of Common Sense Club

Spadea's campaign did not respond to requests for a statement as of April 29.

He has been a critic of raising the minimum wage at all. In 2017, he said a better idea would be “Eliminate the minimum wage altogether. That way you might just slow the progress of automation and give people an opportunity to earn a living.”

Jon Bramnick appears against raising tipped worker base wage (Photo: njleg.state.nj.us) Jon Bramnick appears against raising tipped worker base wage (Photo: njleg.state.nj.us) loading...

Jon Bramnick — Republican

State senator from Union County

Bramnick's campaign did not respond to requests for a statement as of April 29.

He has been against raising the minimum wage “too quickly.” In 2016, Bramnick criticized the proposed increase to $15 an hour for general hourly workers, saying, “Business owners already find New Jersey’s business environment to be difficult with high taxes and burdensome regulations.”

Sean Spiller has said in the past that he supports a livable minimum wage (Photo: seanspillercom) Sean Spiller has said in the past that he supports a livable minimum wage (Photo: seanspillercom) loading...

Sean Spiller — Democrat

President of the New Jersey Education Association and former mayor of Montclair

Spiller's campaign did not respond to requests for a statement as of April 29.

He has voiced support for raising the minimum wage. In August, a Politico report quoted him as saying, “Gov. Murphy fighting along with us for raising the minimum wage. We know that every family in New Jersey struggles when you don’t have a base salary that allows you to provide the basic necessities from your family and New Jersey, broadly, no matter the community you’re in, is an expensive place to live.”

