Key points from 1st spirited debate of Republicans vying to be NJ governor

❎ 4 Republicans face off in debate

❎ Lots of bickering

❎ NJ primary is Tuesday, June 10

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — In an often chaotic and combative debate, four Republicans vying to be New Jersey's next governor spent considerable time arguing over each other Tuesday night.

The candidates appeared in front of an audience at Rider University’s Bart Luedeke Center Theatre, like the six Democratic candidates did on Sunday.

Moderators pointed out that the tone was notably different.

Issues like affordable housing requirements and how the state should best support federal immigration efforts were derailed by candidates loudly questioning their opponents’ credibility.

Alignment with President Donald Trump’s agenda and priorities was an overarching theme during roughly the first 60 minutes of the hour and 45-minute debate.

SEE ALSO: 6 NJ Dems in race to become Gov face off at debate

Rider University Bart Ludeke Center (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Rider University Bart Ludeke Center (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Who was at the debate?

Four Republican candidates in the race for governor took part in the debate Tuesday.

State Sen. Jon Bramnick, long-time state legislator from Union County

Ed Durr, former one-term state senator from Logan Township

Jack Ciattarelli, former state assemblyman from Hillsborough

Bill Spadea, former New Jersey 101.5 morning show host and Princeton resident

Thumbs up for no drivers licenses for unauthorized immigrants (New Jersey Globe via Youtube) Thumbs up for no drivers licenses for unauthorized immigrants (New Jersey Globe via Youtube) loading...

One of the things all four candidates agreed on, by a show of thumbs up, was rolling back the current process for driver’s licenses for unauthorized immigrants.

A single student question, about halfway through the debate, was about fixing New Jersey Transit — and all four candidates agreed the current system was broken.

There was also agreement that the state's current affordable housing requirements have led to too much suburban sprawl.

Hands up agreeing NJ has high taxes (New Jersey Globe via Youtube) Hands up agreeing NJ has high taxes (New Jersey Globe via Youtube) loading...

They also all raised their hands in a unified show that New Jersey taxes are too high.

Governor candidate Jon Bramnick (New Jersey Globe via Youtube) Governor candidate Jon Bramnick (New Jersey Globe via Youtube) loading...

Jon Bramnick

🔴 ”Do you think that the people of New Jersey want the debate to be who loves Donald Trump the most or who loves New Jersey the most? You are not going to win this state unless we get to the issues that cause our problems in this state.”

🔴 "The Department of Education should be focusing on the schools that are not successful and leaving the successful schools alone — they're doing just fine."

🔴 “I am pro-choice, with a strong feeling about late-term abortions — I do not support. But I am pro-choice.”

🔴 “As governor you have to speak the truth. Let's talk about that. [President Trump] pardoned everyone... he even pardoned people who violently attacked police officers. And let me make this clear: Either we’re the party of law and order or we’re not.”

Governor candidate Jack Ciattarelli (New Jersey Globe via Youtube) Governor candidate Jack Ciattarelli (New Jersey Globe via Youtube) loading...

Jack Ciattarelli

🔴 "A female in this state can’t get her ears pierced at 16 and 17 without the permission of her parents — and yet parents are not going to be notified when a 16- or 17-year-old female goes to get an abortion? I don’t support that.”

🔴 "Where a school system is failing, people ought to have a choice. Vouchers, charter schools and the like, we've seen none of that under Governor Murphy."

🔴 "My job is to provide for the health and safety of all nine point million citizens — there's not supposed to be any hate, there's not supposed to be any bias, there's not supposed to be any harassment, there's not supposed to be any prejudice or any discrimination — and where ever I find it I will call it out."

🔴 "I believe that DEI is affirmative action on steroids. We are a meritocracy. We want to provide equal opportunity, but not equal outcomes. And so I believe what the president is doing is right."

Governor candidate Ed Durr (New Jersey Globe via Youtube) Governor candidate Ed Durr (New Jersey Globe via Youtube) loading...

Ed Durr

🔴 "My campaign has no connection to the political establishment. Why? Because they don’t want me, they fear me. The only way to fix New Jersey is by doing something different, well I’m different.”

🔴 "We already have the most extreme abortion laws, in the country, up to birth. Who in this room agrees with abortion at seven, eight and nine months? They say that they don't need it and yet they have it, why?"

🔴 "Sometime around 7th or 8th grade, we all take biology and we learn that X and Y means you're a guy, simple. There's no confusion, there. There will be no biological males competing in female sports — there will be no biological males going into female locker rooms or going into the bathroom with them."

🔴 "We don’t need to tax more we have to spend better. We don't have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem. The state tends to throw away money on frivolous things."

Governor candidate Bill Spadea (New Jersey Globe via Youtube) Governor candidate Bill Spadea (New Jersey Globe via Youtube) loading...

Bill Spadea

🔴 “Two problems in New Jersey— woke Democrats who wrecked this state and weak Republicans who let it happen.”

🔴 "We need education savings accounts in New Jersey. We need a Department of Education that reflects the diverse sources of education, involving homeschooling and micro-schooling and yes charter schools."

🔴 "There is a huge difference between sexual orientation, sexual preferences and mental illness. So number one, we have to end the ‘transing’ of children."

🔴 "Parental rights has to be the top priority of the next governor. We have seen the erosion of parental rights at every single level in this state, it's time to put mom and dad back into the picture and make sure we're protecting kids."

A fifth Republican, former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario M. Kranjac, announced on Monday that he was also joining the race for the party nomination.

“As a person who’s always supported President Trump, I’m not a politician who’s going to look at how the wind is blowing and decide what my values and beliefs are," Kranjac said in a series of posts on X.

The 2025 primary date is June 10, pushed back by a week so that it doesn’t interfere with the Jewish holiday, Shavuot.

The debates were sponsored by New Jersey Globe, On New Jersey, and the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom