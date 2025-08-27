Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

TRENTON — New Jersey has joined a bipartisan coalition of the vast majority of the U.S. states, calling for better internet safeguards against deepfake “revenge porn.”

According to the New Jersey Attorney General's office, computer-generated, nonconsensual intimate imagery ”is a growing problem that has been used to embarrass, intimidate, and exploit people of various backgrounds around the world." NCII overwhelmingly targets female victims.

Google, Microsoft Bing, and Yahoo! search engines have been collectively urged to limit searches on how to create such materials, in a joint letter signed by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

New Jersey and the coalition have suggested applying existing industry practices that already limit access to harmful content, such as searches for “how to build a bomb” and “how to kill yourself.”

In this case, the companies could restrict searches such as “how to make deepfake pornography,” “undress apps,” “nudify apps,” or “deepfake porn.”

🍗 Ocean County health officials have fined a supermarket chain's five locations

🍗 An investigation uncovered mislabeled and mishandled meat products

🍗 Spoiled meat was also found waiting to be placed on display

TOMS RIVER — If you’re an Ocean County resident and you recently bought meat at Stop & Shop, listen up.

The Ocean County Health Department has fined the supermarket after the chain’s five county locations were found to be selling mislabeled products and mishandling beef and poultry items.

The investigation began after complaints were received regarding the sale of spoiled meat and poultry products at a Toms River Stop & Shop, according to the Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs, in cooperation with the Ocean County Health Department.

During the inspection, investigators discovered mislabeled product dates and spoiled products that were waiting to be placed on display.

🚨 A man was working out at Planet Fitness when a car crashed through the front

🚨 The building has been closed by the city construction official

🚨 An investigation into the crash is ongoing

ELIZABETH — A man working out inside a Planet Fitness was killed Tuesday afternoon when a car crashed through the front wall.

Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras says a 69-year-old woman drove through the front of the gym between Newark and Pennsylvania avenues around 12:20 p.m. A 72-year-old man near the front window died from injuries resulting from the crash. A 59-year-old man on a treadmill sustained cuts and abrasions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according Contreras.

Authorities did not release the names of anyone involved in the crash.

The gym has been closed by the city construction official until further notice.

🏈 Tommy DeVito joined the Giants during the 2023-24 season

🏈 He still lived with his parents in his childhood home

🏈 Fans gave him a standing ovation at his last game vs. the Patriots

EAST RUTHERFORD — The New York Giants have cut quarterback and Livingston native Tommy DeVito.

The Don Bosco grad who took over for Daniel Jones after impressing during his first few games during the Giants' 2023-24 season was let go Tuesday, according to a report by NFL.com.

NFL teams must finalize their opening-day 53-player roster on Tuesday. The Giants will go with starter Russell Wilson, veteran Jameis Winston and 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

DeVito became a fan favorite in the 12 games he played with the team and got a standing ovation after completing 15 of 17 passes in Big Blue's final pre-season game against the Patriots on Thursday. He still lived at home with his parents and loves chicken cutlet sandwiches.

🚨 An Atlantic City police officer was preparing to run a 5K run

🚨 He saw a man appearing to drag a woman under the boardwalk

🚨 The officer and the man got into a fight before he was taken into custody

ATLANTIC CITY — A city police officer participating in a 5K Run took a thankless detour after he noticed a man holding a woman in a headlock on the beach.

In an incident caught on video, the off-duty cop ended up in a scuffle with both the man and his wife before another off-duty officer arrived and pointed his gun, alarming people on the boardwalk on Sunday morning.

Atlantic City police said Lt. James Herbert was on the boardwalk preparing for the Seedorf/McMeekin Memorial 5K Run when he saw the man pull the woman under the boardwalk.

Herbert went onto the beach to break it up and followed them back onto the boardwalk, where the shirtless officer and the man, Xontae Glass, got into a fight, officials said.

Glass threatened Herbert with a pocket knife, according to police.

