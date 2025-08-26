TRENTON — New Jersey has joined a bipartisan coalition of the vast majority of the U.S. states, calling for better internet safeguards against deepfake “revenge porn.”

According to the New Jersey Attorney General's office, computer-generated, nonconsensual intimate imagery ”is a growing problem that has been used to embarrass, intimidate, and exploit people of various backgrounds around the world." NCII overwhelmingly targets female victims.

Google, Microsoft Bing, and Yahoo! search engines have been collectively urged to limit searches on how to create such materials, in a joint letter signed by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

New Jersey and the coalition have suggested applying existing industry practices that already limit access to harmful content, such as searches for “how to build a bomb” and “how to kill yourself.”

In this case, the companies could restrict searches such as “how to make deepfake pornography,” “undress apps,” “nudify apps,” or “deepfake porn.”

NJ and states urge payment platforms to restrict deepfake purchases

The coalition of states has also urged payment platforms — Paypal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and major credit card issuers — to deny sellers the ability to use their services, if connections to “deepfake NCII” tools are detected.

The letter concerning deepfake pornography was signed by states attorney general for all but six states - Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Texas.

It was also supported by American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Westfield High School (Google Maps) Westfield High School (Google Maps) loading...

Westfield case of deepfake porn spurred state law

Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law establishing civil and criminal penalties for creating and sharing such "deepfake" materials.

Making or distributing deceptive audio or visual media for the furtherance of additional criminal activity is now a third-degree offense in New Jersey, punishable by prison time and a fine of up to $30,000.

Primary sponsors of the bipartisan legislation were Congressman/former Assemblyman Herb Conaway, Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, Assemblywoman Ellen Park, and Senators Paul Moriarty and Kristin Corrado.

“The rapid proliferation of AI-generated deepfakes highlights the need for strong legislation to protect victims and prevent misuse,” Republican Congressman Tom Kean, Jr. said in a written statement at the time.

“I commend Governor Murphy and the New Jersey Legislature for taking decisive action to establish criminal penalties for those who create or distribute harmful deepfakes. In Congress, I remain committed to advancing federal protections for children, women, and all victims of this emerging technology,” Kean Jr. added.

In his congressional district, a Union County teen has become a national advocate for cracking down on such deepfake materials, following her own harrowing experiences in Westfield.

Some male teenagers used AI software to create sexually explicit images of their female classmates.

None of the boys were charged with a crime.

Read More: NJ teen makes TIME top 100 in AI for fight against deepfakes

Last fall, Francesca Mani was celebrated by Time as one of the most influential people in artificial intelligence.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom