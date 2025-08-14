Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

Alvi Limani, Vilma Vneshta Alvi Limani, Vilma Vneshta (Miami-Dade County Corrections) loading...

🚨Alvi Limani's BMW X3 hit two other vehicles in a Parkway drag race

🚨Albion Hysenaj was killed in the crash

🚨Limani fled to Florida where police say his mom helped him prepare to leave the U.S.

WOODBRIDGE — The uncle of the man killed in a drag race on the Garden State Park is blasting the driver and his mother, accused of helping him to flee justice.

State Police and the Middlesex County investigators said a BMW X3 SUV and BMW M5 sedan were racing south on the Parkway near the New Jersey Turnpike just after 7 p.m. on June 29.

The X3 driven by Alvi Limani, 20, struck two vehicles, causing it to overturn several times and eject passengers Albion Hysenaj, 20, and a 21-year-old, both from Staten Island.

Hysenaj was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The X3 driver, Limani, ran away from the crash scene, police said. He wound up in Miami in an effort to leave the country with help from his mother, Vilma Vneshta, 42, according to Middlesex County prosecutors.

The two were arrested on July 17 in Miami and have since been returned to New Jersey to face justice.

Dollar General in Pleasantville, Pleasantville police shield Dollar General in Pleasantville, Pleasantville police shield (Google Street View) loading...

🚨Police said a 19-year-old threatened customers at Dollar General in Pleasantville

🚨Customers were not sure if Javont Bell-Lowe had a firearm

🚨Bell-Lowe faces over a half-dozen charges

PLEASANTVILLE — There were some tense moments to start the day at a Jersey Shore Dollar General store on Wednesday morning.

Pleasantville police said a 19-year-old man who made threats inside the store on South New Road around 11 a.m.

Customers and workers were not sure if he had a weapon. The suspect, Javont Bell-Lowe of Pleasantville, walked out when officers arrived.

A stolen firearm was later recovered by a K-9 officer. It contained hollow-point bullets, which are only legal for use in hunting and target shooting, police said.

The Murphy admin is facing bipartisan pushback for its planned changes to rules for gig workers (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(Jake Hirsch/Governor’s Office) The Murphy admin is facing bipartisan pushback for its planned changes to rules for gig workers (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(Jake Hirsch/Governor’s Office) loading...

🔴 Gov. Murphy admin wants to imitate California's botched changes for gig workers

🔴 More than 20 New Jersey lawmakers are opposed to the changes

🔴 Business leaders say it's a tone deaf policy

In a rare display, Trenton lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are coming together over changes to labor regulations that may impact hundreds of thousands of independent contractors.

The Department of Labor's overhaul for gig workers has united 21 Democrats and Republicans in the state legislature who are against the plan.

According to the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, the lawmakers have written to Murphy's DOL Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo to express their opposition. Most of them are Democrats.

In late April, Asaro-Angelo, who Murphy appointed in 2018, announced the changes to how the state determines if a worker is an independent contractor. Vocal opposition to the plan has only grown louder.

On Tuesday, a group of lawmakers from Monmouth County announced they would introduce a bill to stop the changes.

Freehold Borough firehouse Freehold Borough firehouse (Joe Hewes) loading...

🚨Freehold Borough Fire Chief Michael Wilson was charged with simple assault

🚨Details of the alleged assault were not disclosed by police

🚨The borough council suspended Wilson at its meeting on Monday

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — A Monmouth County fire chief was suspended following his arrest in a neighboring town on Aug. 2.

Fire Chief Michael Wilson was suspended by the Borough Council during their meeting on Monday. The suspension was approved with other items as part of one motion on a consent agenda. There was no discussion.

A media arrest summary obtained by New Jersey 101.5 lists Wilson's arrest on a simple assault charge at a home in Manalapan at 3:55 a.m. The alleged incident involved domestic violence. Additional details were not disclosed to protect any victim.

Lauren Semanchik, Tyler Webb via Facebook, Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration Lauren Semanchik, Tyler Webb via Facebook, Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

FRANKLIN (Hunterdon) — A police department in Hunterdon County remains under scrutiny after a couple was killed by a jealous state trooper two weeks ago.

Pittstown resident Lauren Semanchik and her boyfriend, Tyler Webb, were found dead on Aug. 2 in the beloved veterinarian’s home on Upper Kingston Road.

Their gunshot wounds appear to have been delivered the evening prior, as described in three separate 911 calls made just minutes after 7 p.m. on Aug. 1.

In 911 calls, three women who lived near Semanchik's rural neighborhood described how gunshots and screams rang out so loudly and eerily that it moved them to call for help.

The callers seemed embarrassed or apologetic for reaching 911, but their gut instincts proved to be right.

While dispatchers assured the callers that a patrol officer was on the way to investigate, police reportedly turned up nothing. Until, that is, the next day, after the killer had fled and taken his own life before he could be brought to justice.

