🚨Freehold Borough Fire Chief Michael Wilson was charged with simple assault

🚨Details of the assault were not disclosed by police

🚨The borough council suspended Wilson at its meeting on Monday

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — A Monmouth County fire chief was suspended following his arrest in a neighboring town on Aug. 2.

Fire Chief Michael Wilson was suspended by the Borough Council during their meeting on Monday. The suspension was approved with other items as part of one motion on a consent agenda. There was no discussion.

Freehold Borough firehouse Freehold Borough firehouse (Joe Hewes) loading...

Incident involved domestic violence

A media arrest summary obtained by New Jersey 101.5 lists Wilson's arrest on a simple assault charge at a home in Manalapan at 3:55 a.m. The incident involved domestic violence. Additional details were not disclosed to protect any victim.

Wilson was sworn in as chief on Jan. 1 after serving as deputy chief. He is also a commissioner for the Gordon's Corner Fire Co. in Manalapan.

The Asbury Park Press was first to report on Wilson's arrest.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this report included a photograph that misidentified a person as the suspect in this story.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

