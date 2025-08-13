🔴 Gov. Murphy admin wants to imitate California's botched changes for gig workers

🔴 More than 20 New Jersey lawmakers are opposed to the changes

🔴 Business leaders say it's a tone deaf policy

In a rare display, Trenton lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are coming together over changes to labor regulations that may impact hundreds of thousands of independent contractors.

The Department of Labor's overhaul for gig workers has united 21 Democrats and Republicans in the state legislature who are against the plan.

According to the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, the lawmakers have written to Murphy's DOL Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo to express their opposition. Most of them are Democrats.

In late April, Asaro-Angelo, who Murphy appointed in 2018, announced the changes to how the state determines if a worker is an independent contractor. Vocal opposition to the plan has only grown louder.

On Tuesday, a group of lawmakers from Monmouth County announced they would introduce a bill to stop the changes.

Comments made by Sen. Declan O'Scanlon on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show (njleg.com/Townsquare Media Illustration)

How New Jersey plans to change rules for gig workers

The plan announced by the Murphy DOL would codify an "ABC Test" for how it determines who is a company employee and who is an independent contractor.

If the plan is implemented, the burden of proof would be on gig workers to prove that they should be considered independent contractors.

It could result in hundreds of thousands of workers losing their 1099 status.

A similar ABC Test was approved in California when the state passed AB5 in 2019. The next year, voters passed a ballot measure to create exceptions for app-based workers after protests and massive opposition.

Republicans and Democrats in California join at a Jan. 28, 2020 rally in opposition to rule changes for gig workers (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Bill to stop New Jersey from gig worker rule change

On Wednesday, state Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, R-Monmouth, joined the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott.

"If what is feared right now comes to pass, the products and services these people provide — food delivery, rideshare services, umpires at Little League games — they all become more expensive," O'Scanlon said.

The state lawmaker said he was cautiously optimistic that Asaro-Angelo and the DOL would listen to the pushback from business leaders and gig workers.

O'Scanlon also said that the labor commissioner had said the intent wasn't to duplicate what happened in California.

Michelle Siekerka joins Eric Scott in the New Jersey 101.5 Studio (NJBIA)

However, O'Scanlon said they would have the bill to nullify the changes ready in case the state legislature needs to take action.

Business leaders slam New Jersey gig worker rule change

Michelle Siekerka, president and CEO of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, also joined the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show to slam Asaro-Angelo's plan.

And she commended Democrats and Republicans in the state legislature for uniting against the rule changes for gig workers.

"This is a perfect example of true democracy at work. For the last few months, constituents across the state of New Jersey who are affected by this terrible policy have taken to the phones, letters, and have told their legislators that this is bad policy," Siekerka said.

