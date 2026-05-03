Hey NJ, this is the best ice cream you can get

I went ten years without it, and it's somehow better than I remember. I actually did know what I was missing.

When I tried it again for the first time last weekend, my childhood came flooding back.

I'm talking about Turkey Hill Graham Slam, and last week EJ came through and found me some. I had mentioned on the air that I wanted to find that ice cream again so much, but none of the grocery stores in my area sold it. Thankfully, EJ found a place that does.

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Long story short, I finished that tub of ice cream so quickly that I went and made the trip to a Giant grocery store in Pennsylvania and bought two more tubs.

Turkey Hill Graham Slam is an artificially flavored graham with marshmallow-filled choco cups and a Graham Cracker swirl. Simply put, it's heaven on earth. The Graham Cracker swirl is my favorite part, but every single part of this ice cream is unbelievable.

Turkey Hill used to have a partnership with the Phillies and that was when this ice cream was created. In 2017, the partnership ended, and so did the ice cream. Due to popular demand though, they brought it back. Thank goodness they did.

It reminds me of being a kid. After a day of school, coming home doing homework, eating dinner, and then to cap off the night eating a bowl of Graham Slam while watching the Phillies game with my parents. Back then I could eat multiple bowls and feel fine with myself. These days I need to watch how much I eat.

It's not the memories though that make me love this ice cream. It's exactly how I remember it and it's still the best ice cream I've ever had.

If you live in the Philadelphia area you know what I'm talking about. And if you don't you need to get this ice cream and try it. Hurry though, I may buy all of them before you can get your hands on it.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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