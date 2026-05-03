Delicious NJ restaurant with a distinct atmosphere

It had been about three years since I’d been to Winberie’s Restaurant and Bar in Princeton.

After going this weekend, it left me wondering why I haven’t been going to this place more often.

First off, Princeton has one of the best atmospheres/vibes of any New Jersey town. And the restaurants there follow suit.

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Winberie’s has a very European style feel to it. Where the pub is situated in Palmer Square, the bar that is dimly lit right as you walk in, and the dining area all have a feel to them that you don’t get at other restaurants. It’s a cozy type of vibe. The restaurant feels like it’s underground.

We went there at 5 p.m., so the place wasn’t crowded yet. The dining area was pretty open, and almost all the seats at the bar were available. By the time we left, though, the place had filled up. If you come here past 6 p.m., it can be tough to find a table or bar seat. It’s a popular place.

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I ordered the tavern burger, which was delicious. The previous times I’d been here I never got a burger. The next time I go though I may have to get another one, this was delicious. I can personally vouch for their burgers and their chicken pot pie. Both are fantastic.

The tavern burger has half-pound angus beef, cabot-aged sharp cheddar, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, Dijon mayonnaise, and a brioche bun. The fries that come with it are crispy and delicious as well. You can find their dinner menu here.

Whether you want a nice vibe for a date or a bar to sit down and watch a ballgame, Winberie's Restaurant and Bar is the place you need to try.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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