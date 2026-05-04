Every year, sometime around early May, the same conversation happens in New Jersey.

People start talking about Memorial Day weekend. Plans get made. Hotels get booked — or at least thought about. The optimism builds. The Shore is going to be perfect. Summer is finally here.

And then Memorial Day weekend arrives and it rains.

Not every year. But enough years that the question is worth asking honestly: what are the actual odds of getting the weather you want on the most hyped beach weekend of the year?

Let me be clear right up front. I am not a meteorologist. I will leave the official forecasting to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow — and Dan will tell you that I am a bit of a weather geek. What I am doing here is looking backward, not forward. Presenting what has actually happened and letting you decide what to do with it. This is me — with a little help from AI — analyzing the record and giving you something to consider when planning your summer kickoff.

I would define perfect Memorial Day weekend weather as 68 to 78 degrees, sunny skies and a light breeze. The kind of day that justifies every bit of the anticipation. Here is how New Jersey has actually performed on that standard over the past decade.

The NJ Memorial Day weather report card — 10 years

2024 — B. Friday through Sunday were genuinely nice. Plenty of sunshine, light breezes, temperatures 70 to 75 degrees at the Shore. Monday was the washout — clouds, fog, storms. Good weekend, bad finale.

2023 — B. A coastal low system hammered the Southeast and Carolinas all weekend. New Jersey caught the northern edge of it — not a disaster but not ideal. Rough surf, gusty winds and unsettled conditions through much of the weekend.

2022 — B/B+. Stormy Friday and Saturday, clearing Sunday and a warm Monday approaching 80 degrees inland. The Shore stayed cooler thanks to the sea breeze. A nice finish to a rough start.

EJ & Linda with an inside beach day on a cold and rainy Memorial Day Weekend 2021 | photo by EJ EJ & Linda with an inside beach day on a cold and rainy Memorial Day Weekend 2021 | photo by EJ loading...

2021 — D. The worst Memorial Day weekend in recent memory. More than 2 inches of rain, wind gusts over 30 mph, temperatures more than 20 degrees below normal and minor to moderate coastal flooding. I know this one personally. Linda and I had our Shore gear ready — beach chairs, umbrellas, drinks. We never made it out of the living room. We set up the chairs inside in front of the fireplace, put a beach photo on the TV and called it a beach day. The cat joined us. You do what you have to do.

2020 — C+. Rain Friday, improving through the weekend. Temperatures stayed below seasonal norms throughout.

2019 — A. One of the rare perfect ones. Warm, sunny, low humidity. The kind of weekend that makes you forget every bad Memorial Day that came before it.

2018 — C. Cool and unsettled. Classic NJ late May disappointment.

2017 — B-. Decent but not spectacular. Temperatures in the low 70s, mix of clouds and sun, a few showers.

2016 — B. Comfortable weekend, temperatures in the mid 70s. Not a postcard day but genuinely pleasant.

2015 — C+. Cool start, improving by Monday but never reaching that warm sunny ideal.

The honest scorecard: Over the past 10 Memorial Day weekends in New Jersey by my definition of perfect — roughly 2 A-range weekends, 4 solid B weekends and 4 C or below. That is a 40 percent chance of something genuinely disappointing and only about a 20 percent shot at perfection.

Not great odds for the most anticipated beach weekend of the year.

Why NJ gets this wrong so often

It comes down to geography and timing. Late May in New Jersey sits in a frustrating meteorological window where coastal storm systems can still ride up the Eastern Seaboard right through the region. The ocean water is still cold, which creates sea breezes that cap Shore temperatures well below what it feels like inland. And that onshore flow pattern can deliver wind, clouds and raw temperatures to the beach even when the rest of the state is pleasant.

The cruel irony is that some of New Jersey's best weather of the entire year comes in the first two weeks of June — right after Memorial Day — when those systems tend to back off and warm high pressure settles in.

Lower your expectations — and protect yourself from the letdown

I have learned this the hard way over the years. In the past I would get all excited about Memorial Day weekend and when a year like 2021 came along it was a real letdown. Beach chairs in the living room. Cat on the lap. Fireplace going in late May. That is where unchecked Memorial Day optimism can land you.

The smarter play is to go in with realistic expectations. Plan the weekend. Enjoy whatever it delivers. Have an indoor backup plan — good restaurants, a boardwalk walk in a light jacket, a long lunch somewhere warm. And keep your eyes on Dan Zarrow's forecast in the weeks leading up to the holiday. He will give you the best read available on what is actually coming.

Where are the better odds

If perfect Memorial Day weekend weather is your non-negotiable and you are willing to travel, the data consistently points south.

The Florida Panhandle — Pensacola, Destin, Panama City Beach — runs warmer and sunnier on Memorial Day weekend than any East Coast alternative. Average temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and historically lower precipitation rates in late May. The catch is the drive or the flight.

Nashville and the Smoky Mountains are four to five hours from New Jersey and Memorial Day weekend there is historically warm, sunny and beautiful. Asheville, North Carolina in particular — mid 70s, lower humidity than the coast, spectacular mountain scenery.

The Carolinas — Myrtle Beach, the Outer Banks — are closer but carry similar coastal storm risk as New Jersey. In 2023 they got hit harder than we did. It cuts both ways.

Sunny beach day on LBI | photo by EJ Sunny beach day on LBI | photo by EJ loading...

The bottom line

Book Memorial Day at the Shore if you love it. The hype is real and when it delivers it is spectacular. Just go in knowing the odds and having a backup plan.

And if it rains — set up the beach chairs inside. Put a beach photo on the TV. Pour a drink. The cat will find you.