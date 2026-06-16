Federal Donuts brings fried chicken and donuts to the Jersey shore

If you are visiting the Jersey shore this summer and you have a sweet tooth, I’ve got the place for you to check out.

Federal Donuts and Chicken is now open in Atlantic City to sweeten things up.

Federal Donuts & Chicken/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Federal Donuts & Chicken

Started in Philadelphia in 2011, Federal Donuts and Chicken offers patrons hot, fresh, and crispy fried chicken, specialty hand-crafted donuts, salads, and an assortment of beverages.

Federal Donuts & Chicken is passionate about changing things up with a regular roster of new flavors, bold ideas, and community connections.

For those craving fried chicken, their hand-battered chicken comes as tenders (with dipping sauces or dry seasonings) and various chicken sandwiches (with Rooster Sauce).

Their donuts are served in multiple ways: ‘Fancy’ (glazed and topped each day in unexpected flavors), ‘Classic’ (in old-fashioned milk glazes), or ‘Hot Fresh’ (made-to-order and tossed in custom sugar and spice blends).

Federal Donuts & Chicken/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Federal Donuts & Chicken

Fried chicken and donuts was the combination you never knew you needed

You can also get your caffeine fix with their cold brew coffee, cappuccinos, lattes, and Vietnamese iced coffee.

They already set up shop in the Garden State at 300 Route 73 S. Suite 130 in Marlton with plans to open up another place in West Windsor. Now you can find them at the Jersey shore.

Federal Donuts & Chicken/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Federal Donuts & Chicken

Federal Donuts’ newest location is in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casio at 100 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ.

The shop is on the second floor of the gorgeous hotel casino, right next to the Icon Lounge.

Federal Donuts & Chicken/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Federal Donuts & Chicken/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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