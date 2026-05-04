Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

A United Airlines plane is seen parked on the tarmac outside a restaurant at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. A United Airlines plane is seen parked on the tarmac outside a restaurant at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) loading...

✈️ United flight hit the top of a truck while landing at Newark

✈️ Truck driver heard jet roar overhead before impact shattered glass

✈️ There were no serious injuries

NEWARK — The roof of a tractor-trailer was brushed by the wheels of a United Airlines flight as it flew over the New Jersey Turnpike near Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

United flight 169, carrying 221 passengers and 10 crew members, also clipped a light pole along the highway but landed safely just after 2 p.m., according to the airline. The Boeing 767-400 arriving from Venice, Italy, taxied to the terminal and the passengers disembarked as usual. No one on board was injured.

Video of the impact shows the truck driver noticing the jet approach, followed by the scream of the jet flying over and the sound of breaking glass.

Chuck Paterakis, vice president of transportation for Schmidt Bakery and owner of Baltimore-based H&S Family of Bakeries, told ABC 7 Eyewitness News his driver was delivering bread when the tires "brushed" the trailer. The driver safely pulled over and called his company.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Administration are investigating the incident.

FILE - Former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani participates in a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks in New York, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File) FILE - Former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani participates in a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks in New York, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File) loading...

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is hospitalized in critical but stable condition, his spokesperson said Sunday, days after the Republican hoarsely told his talk show audience that his voice was “a little under the weather.”

The spokesperson, Ted Goodman, didn’t say what sent Giuliani, 81, to the hospital, how long he’s been there or what his prognosis is.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Goodman said in a statement. He said that Giuliani “remains in critical but stable condition.”

Giuliani’s eight-year tenure as the mayor of the nation’s largest city was punctuated by the 9/11 attack in his final months in office, and he became celebrated as “America’s mayor” for his leadership after the 2001 al-Qaida terrorist attack that felled the World Trade Center twin towers.

Jaheed Fields, seen in a booking photo from Essex County Jail. (Google Maps/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) Jaheed Fields, seen in a booking photo from Essex County Jail. (Google Maps/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

🚨Newark man charged with murder after Chick-fil-A shooting that also injured 6

🚨Video shows masked gunman fleeing scene

🚨Motive still unclear in shooting

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — An arrest has been made in the April 11 shooting at a Chick-fil-A that left one person dead and six injured.

Jaheed Fields, 20, of Newark, was charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder and two weapons-related offenses in the shooting at the restaurant on Route 22, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel. Fields was arrested in Newark on Friday and is being held at the Essex County Jail.

Malek Shepherd, 23, of New York City, died after gunfire opened inside the restaurant just before 9 p.m. Shepherd was there as a customer.

Daniel said the shooting appeared to be targeted but did not disclose a motive.

East Windsor data center wants to expand as locals push back (Google Maps) East Windsor data center wants to expand as locals push back (Google Maps) loading...

⚡ Plan for second AI data center in East Windsor sparks growing backlash

🏘️ Crowds expected at third public meeting, with no support voiced so far

📊 Expansion would add major power demand and a 272,000-sq.-ft. facility

EAST WINDSOR — A plan to build a second large AI data center next to an existing one has attracted crowds of concerned residents, with a third public meeting set for Monday.

East Windsor residents push back on AI data center expansion

The local Planning Board is considering the expansion plan of QTS Data Center on the 194-acre former McGraw-Hill campus.

The existing data center, built to roughly 560,000 square feet, was finished last year.

The new data center would be a 272,000-square-foot, two-story facility reaching 77 feet.

Public attention is catching up to the massive data centers being built in New Jersey.

Across the country, communities are pushing back against massive server farms that demand enormous amounts of electricity, water, and land, often with limited transparency and long-term impact studies. Critics warn the AI boom is driving up energy demand and raising environmental concerns — all while offering few permanent jobs in return.

In New Jersey, the skyrocketing electric rates this year — which Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared an emergency that demands new regulation — have been blamed on the proliferation of data centers across the region.

The new data center would require additional electrical service from Jersey Central Power & Light, according to hard copy plans shared online by Charlie Kratovil, a Central Jersey organizer with Food & Water Watch and Food & Water Action.

Cargo ships are seen at sea near the Strait of Hormuz, as viewed from a rocky shoreline near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Friday, May 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Cargo ships are seen at sea near the Strait of Hormuz, as viewed from a rocky shoreline near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Friday, May 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) loading...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States on Monday kicked off an effort to “guide” stranded ships from the Iran-gripped Strait of Hormuz, as it tries to counter economic disruptions that outlasted the peak of fighting with no peace deal in sight.

A day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced what he called “Project Freedom,” the Joint Maritime Information Center said Monday that the U.S. had set up an ���enhanced security area” south of typical shipping routes and urged mariners to coordinate closely with Omani authorities “due to anticipated high traffic volume.” The strait sits between Iranian and Omani territory.

The center warned that passing close to the usual routes, known as the traffic separation scheme, “should be considered extremely hazardous due the presence of mines that have not been fully surveyed and mitigated.”

The U.S.-led maritime task force’s announcement marked the start of the effort to revive traffic and restore confidence among commercial vessels transiting the strait. It risked unraveling the fragile ceasefire that has held even without progress on the issues that sparked the war.

It was unclear as of Monday morning whether any vessels had accepted the U.S. offer and Iran’s military command told state broadcaster IRIB on Monday that ships passing must coordinate with them.

“We warn that any foreign military force — especially the aggressive U.S. military — that intends to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted,” Major General Pilot Ali Abdollahi said.

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

NJ Memorial Day Parades 2026 (Alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 25 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

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