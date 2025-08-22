Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Friday:

Alina Habba, a former defense lawyer for President Donald Trump who has been named interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey at the White House 3/24/25 Alina Habba, a former defense lawyer for President Donald Trump who has been named interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey at the White House 3/24/25 (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) loading...

A judge ruled Thursday that President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Alina Habba, has been unlawfully serving as the the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey.

“I conclude that she is not statutorily eligible to perform the functions and duties of the office of the United States Attorney and has therefore unlawfully held the role since July 24, 2025,” U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann wrote.

Brann said he’s putting his order on hold pending an appeal.

Brann’s decision comes in response to a filing on behalf of two New Jersey defendants who faced a trial on federal drug-trafficking charges. Their attorney sought to block the charges against his clients, arguing that Habba didn’t have the authority to prosecute the case after her 120-day term as interim U.S. attorney expired in July.

ICE agents at the Smart Logistics and Freight Solutions warehouse in Edison 8/20/25 ICE agents at the Smart Logistics and Freight Solutions warehouse in Edison 8/20/25 (New Labor via Facebook) loading...

☑️ ICE agents went to the Freight Smart warehouse in Edison on Wednesday morning

☑️ 29 people were taken into custody, according to News 12

☑️ It's the second ICE raid on an Edison warehouse since July

EDISON — ICE agents raided a Middlesex County warehouse on Wednesday morning, taking 29 people into custody.

This was the second raid at an Edison workplace in as many months.

The raid on Patrick Avenue took place at a warehouse belonging to Smart Logistics and Freight Solutions, also known as Freight Smart.

Agents showed up around 10 a.m., the immigrant advocacy group New Labor told News 12.

The warehouse is a Customs and Border Patrol-bonded facility, which allows inspections.

According to ICE, Section 287 of the Immigration and Nationality Act provides ICE officers the authority to arrest unauthorized immigrants without a judicial warrant.

The New York Times said the raid appears to be one of the largest federal raids during President Donald Trump's second term in office.

Sophia DeTorres, North Hunterdon High School Sophia DeTorres (Martin Funeral Home), North Hunterdon High School (North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District) loading...

✅ Sophia DeTorres, 16, was killed in a car crash on the first day of school in 2024

✅ Her brother George suffered serious injuries in the crash

✅ The lawsuit also names the insurance companies for each driver

FRANKLIN (Hunterdon) – The parents of a teen who died in a car crash on the first day of school in 2024 have filed a lawsuit against the driver, who was 17 at the time of the crash.

The three-vehicle crash on Aug. 22, 2024, unfolded at the four-way intersection of Route 617 (Sydney Road), Hogback Road and Lower Landsdown Road in Franklin.

The crash killed Sophia DeTorres, 16, of the Pittstown section.

Sophia, who was entering her senior year at North Hunterdon Regional High School, and her brother George were passengers in the car driven by Mason Dechellis, who was initially charged with these motor vehicle violations: reckless driving, careless driving, disregarding a stop sign and violating the conditions of a probationary license by having too many passengers.

The motor vehicle charges were dropped in a plea deal, according to MyCentralJersey.com.

Nick Danbrowney, a star pitcher at Ramapo College, has died in a crash in North Carolina (Ramapo College Athletics/Nick Danbrowney via YouTube) Nick Danbrowney, a star pitcher at Ramapo College, has died in a crash in North Carolina (Ramapo College Athletics/Nick Danbrowney via YouTube) loading...

🔴 Nick Danbrowney dies in crash

🔴 He recently signed to play for a professional team in California

🔴 A GoFundMe for his family has raised over $32,000

A promising prospect from Barnegat has died in a crash just months after signing to play professional baseball.

Nick Danbrowney, 22, was involved in the fatal crash in North Carolina on Monday night.

That's according to the right-handed pitcher's new team, the Bakersfield Train Robbers. The ball club is part of the Pecos League, which is an independent league not associated with Major League Baseball.

Bill Rogan, the Train Robbers manager, said the news of Danbrowney's death left him numb.

"Our entire team is devastated. Even though we went our separate ways after the season, we're still a close knit group. We're having trouble dealing with this. Nick was a gentleman off the field and a terrific pitcher on the mound with a bright future. We loved Nick and will never forget him," Rogan said.

Lauren Semanchik, Tyler Webb killed in double homicide in Hunterdon County (Long Valley Animal Hospital, Pinewald Pioneer Fire Co via Facebook, Google Maps) (Long Valley Animal Hospital, Pinewald Pioneer Fire Co. via Facebook, Google Maps) Lauren Semanchik, Tyler Webb killed in double homicide in Hunterdon County (Long Valley Animal Hospital, Pinewald Pioneer Fire Co via Facebook, Google Maps) (Long Valley Animal Hospital, Pinewald Pioneer Fire Co. via Facebook, Google Maps) loading...

The families of Lauren Semanchik and Tyler Webb will sue local and State Police for failing to protect the victims from Semanchik's obsessive ex, a state trooper who killed the couple this month.

Lawyers for the victims’ families said police turned away Semanchik when she showed up in person and then failed to return her voicemail two months before the double slaying.

Semanchik had gone to the Franklin Township police department on a weekday morning in May to report State Police Sgt. Ricardo Santos' behavior.

After being told no one was available to speak, she left a detailed voice message, reporting the escalating harassment and giving her exact address.

She asked for someone to call her back. No one did, the Semanchik’s family said.

