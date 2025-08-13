🚨Alvi Limani's BMW X3 hit two other vehicles in a Parkway drag race

🚨Albion Hysenaj was killed in the crash

🚨Limani fled to Florida where police say his mom helped him prepare to leave the U.S.

WOODBRIDGE — The uncle of the man killed in a drag race on the Garden State Park is blasting the driver and his mother, accused of helping him to flee justice.

The deadly June crash

State Police and the Middlesex County investigators said a BMW X3 SUV and BMW M5 sedan were racing south on the Parkway near the New Jersey Turnpike just after 7 p.m. on June 29.

The X3 driven by Alvi Limani, 20, struck two vehicles, causing it to overturn several times and eject passengers Albion Hysenaj, 20, and a 21-year-old, both from Staten Island.

Hysenaj was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The X3 driver, Limani, ran away from the crash scene, police said. He wound up in Miami in an effort to leave the country with help from his mother, Vilma Vneshta, 42, according to Middlesex County prosecutors.

The two were arrested on July 17 in Miami and have since been returned to New Jersey to face justice.

Another passenger, Emily Harrington, 19, was also charged with running away from the scene and obstruction. The driver of the other racing car, Jeter Ogando, 23, of Perth Amboy, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide; third-degree endangering another; and fourth-degree assault by auto.

Misplaced sympathy

Parim Murati, the dead victim’s uncle, told the New York Post that social media support for Vneshta as a mother is misplaced.

“People want to compare and say a mother would do that for their child, but nobody is putting themselves in my sister’s shoes who actually lost a child," Murati told the Post. “I believe she deserves time, she deserves to go to jail as well."

Vneshta is charged with third-degree hindering. Mother and son are being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center.

Murati also blasted Limani for abandoning Hysenaj, who might have been helped enough to survive.

Limani was charged with:

first-degree aggravated manslaughter

second-degree vehicular homicide

second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

third-degree causing death while driving with a suspended license

two counts of third-degree endangering an injured victim

two counts of third-degree endangering

third-degree tampering with public records

third-degree hindering

third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury

fourth-degree assault by auto

fourth-degree causing serious injury while driving with a suspended license.

