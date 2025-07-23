Racing BMWs lead to tragedy on the Garden State Parkway and first-degree charges
🚨Police say a BMW X3 SUV and BMW M5 sedan raced on the Garden State Parkway
🚨The X3 hit two cars and flipped several times, killing a passenger
🚨The driver fled to Florida with his mother
WOODBRIDGE — The investigation into a fatal June 29 crash on the Garden State Parkway spanned three states and led to four people charged.
State Police and the Middlesex County investigators said a BMW X3 SUV and BMW M5 sedan were racing south on the Parkway near the New Jersey Turnpike just after 7 p.m.
The X3 struck two other vehicles, causing it to overturn several times and eject passengers Albion Hysenaj, 20, and a 21-year-old, both from Staten Island. Hysenaj was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
The X3 driver, Alvi Limani, 20, and passenger Emily Harrington, 19, both from Staten Island, ran from the crash scene on foot.
The driver of the BMW M5 was Jeter Ogando, 23, of Perth Amboy.
ALSO READ: Sting alert! Jellyfish drama isn't over yet at the Jersey Shore
Multiple charges
Limani fled to Miami in an effort to leave the country with his mother, Vilma Vneshta, 42, according to Ciccone. They were arrested on July 17 in Miami and are awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.
Limani was charged with:
- first-degree aggravated manslaughter
- second-degree vehicular homicide
- second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death
- third-degree causing death while driving with a suspended license
- two counts of third-degree endangering an injured victim
- two counts of third-degree endangering
- third-degree tampering with public records
- third-degree hindering
- third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury
- fourth-degree assault by auto
- fourth-degree causing serious injury while driving with a suspended license.
Harrington was charged with:
- third-degree hindering
- fourth-degree obstruction
- fourth-degree conspiracy to endanger another.
Vneshta was charged with:
- with third-degree hindering
Ogando was charged with:
- second-degree vehicular homicide
- third-degree endangering another
- and fourth-degree assault by auto
Investigators are looking for additional information about the crash including video that may have captured the incident.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
15 common sense flood preparation tips
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt