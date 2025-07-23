🚨Police say a BMW X3 SUV and BMW M5 sedan raced on the Garden State Parkway

🚨The X3 hit two cars and flipped several times, killing a passenger

🚨The driver fled to Florida with his mother

WOODBRIDGE — The investigation into a fatal June 29 crash on the Garden State Parkway spanned three states and led to four people charged.

State Police and the Middlesex County investigators said a BMW X3 SUV and BMW M5 sedan were racing south on the Parkway near the New Jersey Turnpike just after 7 p.m.

The X3 struck two other vehicles, causing it to overturn several times and eject passengers Albion Hysenaj, 20, and a 21-year-old, both from Staten Island. Hysenaj was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The X3 driver, Alvi Limani, 20, and passenger Emily Harrington, 19, both from Staten Island, ran from the crash scene on foot.

The driver of the BMW M5 was Jeter Ogando, 23, of Perth Amboy.

Alvi Limani (top), Vilma Vneshta (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

Multiple charges

Limani fled to Miami in an effort to leave the country with his mother, Vilma Vneshta, 42, according to Ciccone. They were arrested on July 17 in Miami and are awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.

Limani was charged with:

first-degree aggravated manslaughter

second-degree vehicular homicide

second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

third-degree causing death while driving with a suspended license

two counts of third-degree endangering an injured victim

two counts of third-degree endangering

third-degree tampering with public records

third-degree hindering

third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury

fourth-degree assault by auto

fourth-degree causing serious injury while driving with a suspended license.

Harrington was charged with:

third-degree hindering

fourth-degree obstruction

fourth-degree conspiracy to endanger another.

Vneshta was charged with:

with third-degree hindering

Ogando was charged with:

second-degree vehicular homicide

third-degree endangering another

and fourth-degree assault by auto

Investigators are looking for additional information about the crash including video that may have captured the incident.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

