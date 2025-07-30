Community shaken after Camden County police shooting
🚨A State Police trooper working with U.S. Marshals fired at a suspect
🚨A revolver was found at the scene after the shooting
🚨Family said the man shot was a father of 3 girls
BERLIN TOWNSHIP — A shot fired at a suspect by a State Police trooper Tuesday is under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.
Attorney General Matt Platkin says a detective assigned to the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force fired at a man with his service revolver on Haddon Avenue near Bate Avenue in the West Berlin section.
The suspect was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
Police found a revolver at the scene but Platkin did provide further details about it.
Father of three
The Attorney General's Office did not disclose the identity of the victim or details about the investigation.
Under state law, the attorney general's office is required to investigate a death that happens during an encounter with an on-duty member of law enforcement.
The victim's family told Fox 29 the victim's first name was Sean and that he was shot in front of his mother outside his apartment.
The 38-year-old is a father of three girls and was unarmed at the time of the shooting, the family told Fox 29.
