🚨Bryashia Atchison-Henderson works for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office

🚨She celebrated her 30th birthday in Edgewater

🚨Officers administered a sobriety test, which Atchison-Henderson failed

EDGEWATER — An assistant prosecutor for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office was charged with DWI the night of her 30th birthday after police found her lying on the ground in a parking lot.

After her March arrest, she is still on the job.

The YouTube channel Transparency Bodycam recently posted video showing Bryashia Atchison-Henderson's encounter with Edgewater police after her Ford Explorer was found parked off the road.

When the officer asked Atchison-Henderson if she was OK, she did not appear to know where she was.

After Bryashia Atchison-Henderson told officers, "I didn't realize I was this drunk," she began to cry said she just wanted to go home and check on her son. The officer, holding Atchison-Henderson to make sure she didn't fall, said that by admitting she was drunk he had to perform "some tests" on her.

Bryashia Atchison-Henderson Bryashia Atchison-Henderson ( Transparency Bodycam) loading...

A mess in the back seat

The police officer performed a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, which measures involuntary eye jerking to determine sobriety. Atchison-Henderson failed the test, was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

During the ride to police headquarters, she vomited in the car.

The officers learned that Atchison-Henderson works for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office when they found a badge with the information among her belongings.

According to the affidavit obtained by Transparency Bodycam, she was unable to answer the Attorney General's Standard Statement for Motor Vehicle Operators due to her level of intoxication, which was considered a refusal. She was charged with operating under the influence and refusal to submit to a breathalyzer/chemical test and released to her brother.

Bryashia Atchison is still working for the ECPO, according to a statement from spokesperson Carmen Martin.

"Ms. Atchison self-reported an incident that occurred in March, and we are monitoring the matter closely. Appropriate adjustments have been made to her case assignments as warranted," Martin said. "While we cannot comment on personnel-related administrative matters, any administrative action, if necessary, would be taken after the case has been adjudicated."

ALSO READ: Armed robbers follow NJ couple home after dinner at Ritz-Carlton

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The final Dennis & Judi Diner Tour of New Jersey For years, fans of the Dennis & Judi show on New Jersey 101.5 enjoyed meeting the hosts on their popular diner tours. In honor of Dennis Malloy's retirement from the show this summer, the two hosts went on one last trip in July 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Remembering Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure A look back at the very first season from 2015, and the last season of 2024. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant