Armed robbers follow NJ couple home after dinner at Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A couple that was followed home after a night out in Philadelphia were ambushed by two masked men when they arrived.

After dinner at the Ritz-Carlton in Center City, they returned home to the Crofton Run development on Sunday night. That's where the robbers approached the couple as they got out of their Mercedes-Benz convertible.

One of the suspects hit the man in the head with a handgun and demanded his Rolex watch and wallet, which contained cash and credit cards. The other held a woman at gunpoint and ordered her to remain silent.

Surveillance video from neighbors shows the two men running from the house and getting into a waiting vehicle at the intersection of Eton and Joseph drives. Their getaway vehicle then drove toward Fries Mills Road. A drone and K9 search did not locate the suspects.

A 'horrific experience'

Investigators said the robbers, who are believed to be from Philadelphia, followed the couple's car south on Route 42. The robbers' vehicle had a temporary plate that was not on file.

Victim Frank Manfredi told 6 ABC Action News it was a "horrific experience." He said the suspect who struck him with a Glock threatened to shoot him if he moved. He said the home he shares with his fiancée is well lit, which he thought would discourage crime.

Police asked anyone with information about the robbery or video to call 856-589-0330.

