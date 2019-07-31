Boy goes into cardiac arrest at NJ water park, cops say

BERLIN TOWNSHIP — EMT and fire crews responded to a medical emergency at the Sahara Sam's water park on Tuesday night.

Berlin police told 6 ABC Action News a boy was hospitalized after he went into cardiac arrest in the outdoor pool area of the 58,000 square foot indoor/outdoor water park, on Route 73 in the West Berlin section of the township.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a number of people were seen standing around the area of the pool, which was cordoned off by yellow police tape.

CBS Philly reported police were first notified around 8 p.m., and showed children being put on buses with Hebrew writing on the side.

Sahara Sam's said in a statement issued via Twitter that the park is "completing a thorough review of the incident and are working with local authorities." The park did not immediately return a message on Wednesday morning.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Sahara Sam's did not immediately return messages.

