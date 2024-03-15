Several charges have been filed against a 26-year-old Camden County resident who allegedly assaulted two women sexually after tying them up in a shed where he lives.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Brandon Fickenscher, of Berlin Township, knew both of the alleged victims.

Fickenscher is in custody and will stay there pending a detention hearing, the prosecutor's office said.

Officials were first tipped off on March 7 when a woman made a 911 call to report that a man she knows had sexually assaulted and strangled her on separate occasions. According to investigators, the woman was victimized once by Fickenscher in Berlin in December, and was strangled by Fickenscher in an apartment in Lindenwold in November 2022.

A day later, a second woman told detectives that she had been sexually assaulted by Fickenscher in Berlin.



In both Berlin cases, police said, Fickenscher is accused of tying up the victims in a shed on the property where he resides before sexually assaulting them.

Charges related to the Berlin cases include two counts each of aggravated sexual assault and criminal restraint. Fickenscher was also charged with aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Fickenscher also faces aggravated assault charges in connection to the alleged strangulation in Lindenwold.

Police want to know if there are other alleged victims, or if anyone has more information in the case. Detective Kerry Butler of the prosecutor's office can be reached at 856-225-8684.

Attorney information for Fickenscher is not known at this time.

