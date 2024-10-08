🏈 Fights break out after H.S. football game

🏈 Police are reviewing video to make arrests

🏈 Multiple games in NJ have ended in violence

Police are vowing more arrests and that parents will be held accountable after numerous fights broke out following a high school football game in South Jersey.

On Friday night, the Winslow Township Eagles were hosting the rival Camden Panthers for a West Jersey Football League matchup.

The Eagles won 40-6.

Following the game, police say multiple fights broke out on the front lawn and parking lots of Winslow High School.

The scene was so chaotic police had to call for backup.

"Officers were able to gain control of the crowd with mutual aid assistance from surrounding police departments," Winslow Township Police said on Facebook.

Multiple arrests

The day after the fights broke out, police took one adult and several juveniles into custody.

As officers review video from the scene more arrests are likely.

"This still is an active investigation," police said, "Our Detectives will be reviewing security and body camera footage for further identification of suspects and additional criminal charges."

If juveniles are involved, police warned "parents may also be held accountable."

Officials have yet to reveal the names of any individuals taken into custody or what charges they are facing.

"This kind of behavior will not be tolerated in Winslow Township and especially not at a high school sporting event. Our top priority is public safety, and we must continue to work together as a community to achieve this goal," police said on social media.

It is unknown if any players were involved in the fight.

Not the first violent incident for Winslow

To start the season, a raucous fight broke out on the field between players.

Winslow was hosting Montclair in Egg Harbor for a 'Battle at the Beach' game in September. After a Winslow player was tackled in the fourth quarter, tempers flared and players from both teams brawled on the field.

Four players were ejected from the game.

At the time, Winslow head coach Bill Belton called the fight "embarrassing."

Violence at sporting events becoming more common

From the opening weekend of high school football in New Jersey, there have been multiple incidents of violence.

Following Passaic Tech's opening day victory over Lenape, gunfire erupted leaving two teenagers wounded. A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder.

Police said at the time the incident was not directly related to the game.

Rival students and fans brawled following a game between Columbia and Irvington High Schools in September.

Columbia High School principal Frank Sanchez blamed it on the "tense rivalry" between the teams and said the fights were started by Irvington students.

