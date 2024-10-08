🔺 Trump not concerned for VP on Jan. 6, court papers say

A judge sentenced a New Jersey man to years in prison while authorities arrested and charged two more Garden State residents with crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

After three years, court papers shed more light on former President Donald Trump's reaction as his supporters broke through police barriers and stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the documents unsealed last week, an aide said that Vice President Mike Pence had been rushed to a secure location as the mob violently grappled with Capitol Police officers — to which Trump said “So what?"

Special counsel Jack Smith has outlined actions of the former president as "private crimes," which would not be covered by presidential immunity in Trump’s federal 2020 election interference case.

The unsealed records also show that prosecutors said three days before the November 2020 election, a Trump political adviser told a group of supporters that the then-president was “going to declare himself the winner” no matter the outcome."

Prosecutors have vowed to present “forensic evidence” from Trump's cellphone and testimony from witnesses to show how Trump spent the afternoon of Jan. 6 on Twitter and watching TV coverage of the riot — as aides repeatedly pressed him to make a public statement to calm the violence.

In the 44 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,504 individuals have been charged for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol — including more than 560 individuals charged with felony assault or impeding law enforcement.

Michael Oliveras, of Lindenwold, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release.

The 51-year-old Oliveras was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Oliveras was found guilty by a jury in November 2023 on seven counts: civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; entering or remaining in a restricted building; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Federal prosecutors said on Jan. 6, 2021, Oliveras helped attack Capitol police officers, entered the U.S. Capitol three separate times during the riot, and repeatedly called for the execution of traitors, and encouraging rioters to drag members of Congress out “by their hair.”

Oliveras documented many of his own actions in videos he took himself.

Earlier on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump delivered a 70-minute speech to what he said appeared to be "hundreds of thousands" of people, repeating lies about his election loss.

Another New Jersey man, retired State Police trooper Michael Daniele, was sentenced on Friday for involvement in the Capitol breach.

The 61-year-old Daniele, of Holmdel, shared his regret for taking part in the riot, before a federal judge handed down two years of probation, to start with 30 days of monitored home confinement and a $2,500 fine.

“My family has been through hell,” Daniele said as reported by the Associated Press, before receiving his sentence. “I would never do anything like this again.”

Daniele had entered the Capitol building through the Senate Wing doors and spent roughly six minutes inside, according to prosecutors.

Also on Friday, a South Jersey man was arrested.

Predrag Jovanovic, 64, of Pilesgrove, was charged with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Jovanovic was also charged with four misdemeanor offenses, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

The FBI arrested Jovanovic on Oct. 3, after he was identified through body-worn camera, open-source, and surveillance video footage from Jan. 6, 2021.

