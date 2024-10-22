GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — You can't even trust a kid ordering a pizza.

Police in Gloucester Township say a juvenile made an order for delivery from an apartment complex, just to assault the delivery driver and drive away in his car.

The incident occurred Sunday evening, at the Millbridge Apartments, according to police.

When the delivery driver approached the suspect's front porch with the food, the suspect pretended to search his pockets for money, police said. He then punched the victim in the head and jumped into the victim's vehicle, police said.

The victim attempted to run after the suspect, but the young male sped away, ultimately crashing into two vehicles in the apartment complex, police said.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers quickly spotted the alleged attacker running through the woods, police said. According to officials, when a foot chase ensued, the suspect started removing and throwing his clothing.

A K-9 unit from Pine Hill assisted with tracking and the suspect was ultimately apprehended in the area of Emerson Court, police said.

The victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment, according to officials. No officers were injured, and the delivery driver did not need any medical treatment.

In the wake of the incident, police are urging delivery drivers to use caution — when making a delivery, turn off the vehicle and lock it. Also, police want establishments to make sure they have a feature like caller ID, so they can track who's dialing in.

Anyone with information related to this incident can call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-842-5560.

