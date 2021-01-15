Cops stop armed man without firing a shot — #BlueFriday

Today's #BlueFriday honorees are the brave and well trained officers in Berlin Township, NJ.

A week ago, cops were called to a home on a report of a couple barricaded in a bedroom with the woman injured from a stab wound. Without hesitation, the responding officers rushed into the home and were able to rescue the female victim to safety and get her medical attention. After multiple attempts to have the suspect leave the residence and surrender, the Camden County Response Team was called in to enter the home and extract the armed suspect.

The measured, professional response by the responding officers, setting up a command post, organizing the response, calming neighbors all add up to a situation that could have been much worse if not for the actions of the officers. As I say often, cops never know what they are going to encounter when they get ready for the next shift.

Thanks to the officers in Berlin and the assisting departments, all ended well on this day. Special thanks and congratulations to my friend and now Acting Chief in Berlin, Wayne Bonfiglio. Congrats on the promotion Chief, and best to all the men and women in Blue under your leadership.

Here's the post from the Berlin Township Police Facebook page detailing the incident:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.