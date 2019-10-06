Phillies star Bryce Harper does dad stuff at NJ pumpkin patch

MEDFORD — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is doing what any new dad might do on a fall day: go pumpkin picking at a Jersey farm.

Harper, whose son Krew Aron Harper was born August 22, posted a picture of himself at Johnson's Corner Farm in the township, smiling alongside wife, Kayla. The not quite 7-week old Krew was slung around dad's neck in a baby carrier.

Harper, who just finished the first year of his 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies, even included a dad joke: "How do you repair a broken jack o'lantern? Use a pumpkin patch."

It's not the newborn's first visit to the farm. Kayla posted a picture to her Instagram feed, with her son and a couple friends at Johnson's Corner last month, one of them fellow Phillies spouse, Alexis Realmuto, wife of catcher J.T. Realmuto.

After taking three days for paternity leave at the end of August, Harper honored his newborn son during his first day back with a bat that read "Krew" at the bottom, according to 6 ABC Action News' Jeff Skeversky.

Fans of his former team, the Washington Nationals, have not been so kind to Harper about his new son and heckled him about Krew at the end of the season which got the ire of Kayla Harper.

"When you bring his son or family into it, yes you’re crossing a line. Stick to your overused overrated and Harper sucks chants if you’re really that loser that goes to a game to heckle someone. Phillies fans might boo him but they don’t bring his 4 week old son into it. Classless," she tweeted.

