New Jersey’s single largest company layoff announcement this year, so far, just got bigger.

Rite Aid announced in May that 1,122 workers at locations statewide would be laid off on a rolling basis, starting June 4.

That same month, the pharmacy store chain announced 16 New Jersey stores would be closed as part of its overall Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings.

Now, another four New Jersey stores have been added to the list, for a total of 20 store closures — among 957 Rite Aid closures announced nationwide.

That leaves 40 locations in the state, according to the company’s website.

Here are the latest 4 New Jersey Rite Aid closures announced

The most recent closures were announced in a June 20 court filing, including one of two stores in Cherry Hill at 1360 Brace Road.

Other closures were planned at 101 White Horse Pike in Clementon, at 101 South Main Street in Forked River and 409 Stokes Road in Medford.

Previously in May, 16 other New Jersey locations were targeted for closures, as first reported by USA Today.

The full list of 20 Rite Aid pharmacies in state planned to close are as follows:

▪️424 Route 9, Bayville

▪️151 Route 94, Blairstown

▪️1070 North Pearl St, Bridgeton

▪️52 East Broad St, Bridgeton

▪️1360 Brace Road, Cherry Hill

▪️101 White Horse Pike, Clementon

▪️101 South Main Street, Forked River

▪️332 Raritan Ave, Highland Park

▪️ 220 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor

▪️409 Stokes Road, Medford

▪️75 South Main St, Neptune

▪️ 3553 Washington Road, Parlin

▪️130 East Main St, Penns Grove

▪️76 Smith St, Perth Amboy

▪️865 Route 45, Pilesgrove

▪️3258 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant

▪️403 Sicklerville Road, Sicklerville

▪️220 Route 70, Toms River

▪️7 West Landis Ave, Vineland

▪️531 Route 22 East, Whitehouse Station

