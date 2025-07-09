🔵 A deer crashed through the window of a man's home in NJ

🔵 The man used his animal farm skills to escort the animal outside

🔵 The deer was not injured

MEDFORD — You hear glass breaking in your house early in the morning. It's sure going to wake you up, and startle you not knowing what the heck just happened, right?

That’s exactly what happened to Brian Carns, who woke up alarmed and confused to the sound of glass breaking in his Medford home at 6 a.m. on Monday morning, 6 ABC Action News reported.

He told the news agency he thought an intruder threw a brick through his window and broke in.

Carns was right. But it wasn’t a human intruder.

It was a deer.

The video shows glass everywhere in his living room, and a broken window. Then lying on the floor, hanging out by another sliding glass door is the deer. It’s just looking outside, not appearing to be bothered by anything.

Then the animal just gets up and starts running around.

A deer crashed through the window of a Medford home early Monday morning, surprising its resident (Screenshot from Brian Carne's video reel via Facebook) A deer crashed through the window of a Medford home early Monday morning, surprising its resident (Screenshot from Brian Carne's video reel via Facebook) loading...

Having grown up around farm animals, Carns told 6 ABC he needed to figure out a way to get the deer out of his house safely.

“We do have a goat that has a horn, and whenever it messes with me, I grab his horn, and that’s it, it’s game over. I thought, ‘why not grab him by his antler and then pull him out the rear door of my house and let him out into the backyard?’, Carns told 6 ABC.

It worked. The deer was set free. Carns said he watched the uninjured deer go across the street into a wooded area.

Now, it’s time to get the window fixed.

Does the deer have insurance?

