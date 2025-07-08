🎆 Panicked people caused a stampede at a fireworks show in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY — A stampede of panicked people exiting Jersey City’s waterfront area during Fourth of July fireworks, was started by false information, according to police.

While officers were positioned in the area of the Colgate Clock and Goldman Sachs building waterfront on Exchange Place during the fireworks display, a huge crowd suddenly began to panic and ran away, according to a written statement from the Office of Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop.

As people were running past the police, they claimed there was a shooting in the area, but officers who entered the area said they found no evidence of a shooting or any other crime.

It appeared that whatever caused the crowd to panic and flee happened directly on the waterfront walkway.

A full sweep of the waterfront found no threat to public safety, the mayor’s office said in a released statement.

However, one police officer injured his right knee while running to the area, and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

A woman also fell while running from the area and sustained a non-life threatening leg injury. She, too, was also taken to a hospital for further treatment.

