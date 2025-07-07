🔴 The NJ Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal scooter crash

PERTH AMBOY — A fatal moped crash that started in Perth Amboy and ended in Woodbridge just after midnight on Sunday is under investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office.

At 12:05 a.m. on July 6, three people were riding motorized scooters in the area of State and High streets when a city police lieutenant tried to pull over the riders, according to The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

Even though the officer activated his overhead lights and siren, two of the scooter riders continued driving away. The third scooter slowed down, briefly stopped on the shoulder of State Street but then sped away.

The officer followed the scooter but gave up the chase in Woodbridge. A little later, police responded to a 911 call about a motor vehicle crash.

Police found the third scooter rider in the road on State Street between Arbor and Ferry streets. The vehicle was some distance away.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been disclosed.

Under a 2019 law, the Attorney General’s Office is required to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. The law requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

