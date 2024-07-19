Borgata evacuated after threat called into Atlantic City police

🚨 A threat against Borgata was called into Atlantic City police

🚨 The hotel was searched by police and the Atlantic County SWAT team

🚨 Police are still investigating the source of the threat

ATLANTIC CITY — Portions of the Borgata were evacuated after a man claimed to have a firearm inside the hotel and casino.

Atlantic City police said they received a call from a man just before 4 p.m. who said he also had an explosive device. A search of the building by officers and Borgata security turned up no suspicious devices or individuals and the hotel was reopened.

Video shows that the Atlantic County SWAT team was part of the search.

Investigation ongoing

Ramps in-and-out of the hotel from the Atlantic City Expressway were also closed off during the search.

The source of the call remains under investigation. Police asked anyone with information to call 609- 347-5766.

