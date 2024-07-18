NJ beach bans swimming for the rest of summer

☀️ High bacteria levels at Beachwood West Beach

BEACHWOOD — A beach that has prohibited swimming several times this summer because of high levels of fecal bacteria will remain off-limits for the rest of the season.

The DEP coordinates daily tests of 217 ocean, river and bay beaches along the Jersey Shore. In Ocean County the health department conducts the tests and reports them to the DEP.

After a heavy rain, the levels can increase as waste is swept into bodies of water. After a sample tests at a higher than acceptable level the DEP issues an advisory. Two tests in a row results in a ban on swimming. In most cases, the third test comes back at or below an acceptable level and the advisory is lifted.

After a second test remained high Wednesday, Mayor Ron Roma and the Borough Council said Beachwood Beach West on the Toms River would stay open but swimming would not be permitted for the "safety, health and welfare of the residents and others."

"You may still sit and take in the lovely view of the scenery but no one will be permitted to swim," read the message on the borough website," the municipality said online.

A historic problem

Ocean County Public Health Coordinator/Health Officer Dan Regenye said that the beach's fecal bacteria level has historically been a problem. He said it was the borough's decision to prohibit swimming for the rest of the summer.

"In my 30 years here it's always historically come back with some issues in terms of some of the high counts I know we've done a lot of work historically with the borough and with the county engineer with the DEP looking at the potential source," Regenye told New Jersey 101.5.

He thinks the location along Route 9 in Beachwood could be part of the problem.

"It sounds like a little cove where it doesn't get a good flushing so stuff kind of gets trapped which I think is what kind of exacerbates what the issue is," Regenye said. "It just re-circulates and doesn't have the ability to dilute as quickly."

Regenye said that while swimming is prohibited the agency will go back to the drawing board with the DEP and the borough to try and identify the source.

"Obviously we want to be able to get this open and have it safe as soon as possible," Regyne said.

The beach was closed during the 2023 season due to a lifeguard shortage.

