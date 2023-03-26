Vineland, NJ cop arrested for uploading child porn, report says
VINELAND — A local police officer in Cumberland County has been arrested for uploading explicit files of children, according to a report.
Vineland police officer Christopher Ortiz of Estell Manor was arrested on Tuesday, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported. The outlet said that court records showed he was charged with possession of child pornography.
An unnamed law enforcement agency started investigating on Monday, March 19 after being contacted by a cloud-storage provider for Verizon. The report said that a user uploaded over 75 explicit files of child pornography.
Ortiz's cell phone was seized as part of the investigation, according to the report.
State pension records show that Ortiz made a salary of over $112,000 as of the start of the new year.
State police told New Jersey 101.5 that the agency had no records of the arrest. A request for information was sent to the Vineland police.
