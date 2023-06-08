Fireworks in the Wildwoods — Summer 2023 schedule

WILDWOOD — The Friday night fireworks tradition will continue in 2023.

The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority has announced that the "Free Friday Night Fireworks" series is set to launch on June 23 and run through Sept. 1.

Each show kicks off at 10 p.m., featuring a musical score that is played along the boardwalk.

The fireworks are launched from the beach at Pine Avenue, between Surfside and Mariner's Piers.

All events are weather permitting. Rain or wind could postpone the show. Each week's rain date is Sunday at 10 p.m.

There's also a Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular scheduled for 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Can't make it to the fireworks? Use a webcam to see the show in HD.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Plant Some Of These In Your Idaho Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help!