WILDWOOD — Each morning, a packed boardwalk comes to a brief standstill.

Walkers and runners stop in their tracks. Bikers brake. Even store operators may choose to pause transactions for a minute.

If you're a frequent visitor to the boardwalk that runs through the Wildwoods, you may be familiar with the daily tradition and know exactly what you're "supposed" to do when a friendly voice starts blaring through the property's speakers at 11 a.m.

But even if it's your first time on the boards at that time of day, within seconds you'd realize you've stumbled upon something that's extremely unique — and it'd be odd not to join in.

As part of the routine, boardwalk visitors are asked to pause and rise for the national anthem — and every day, mostly everyone obliges.

Then, for 90 seconds, LeAnn Rimes' powerful rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner takes over.

My family and I happened to be right near an American flag during our bike ride on July 22. Video above shows the tradition in action.

The anthem comes to an end, folks cheer, and everyone gets back to enjoying another beautiful day on the boards.

The friendly voice then makes one more request — that all bicycles leave the boardwalk by 1 p.m.

