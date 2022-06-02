WILDWOOD — You can now get a ride up and down the Wildwood boardwalk any day of the week.

The Wildwoods Boardwalk Special Improvement District announced on Thursday that the Sightseer Tram Car is available daily, through the summer.

For now, the trams will start offering rides at 11 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, and at 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Once fully staffed, the boardwalk trams will begin rolling at 11 a.m. every day. Check here for schedule updates.

This is the 74th year of hearing the "Watch the tram car, please" warning.

A one-way trip is $4.00. You can ride the entire two-mile stretch of the boards for that price.

You can get your first ride free when you purchase rides with the Wildwoods Tram Car app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Discounted ticket books and wrist bands are available at several locations on the boardwalk.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

