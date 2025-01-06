NJ country bar picked as top ‘new attraction’ in the U.S.

⚫ A bar/arcade in New Jersey ranks No. 5 on a list of the best new attractions

WILDWOOD — A country-western destination that has taken over a portion of a mall is considered to be one of the best new attractions in the country, according to the public and a panel of experts.

In December, USA Today's "10Best series" started with a list of 20 attractions that had opened over the past 18 months.

That list, picked by experts, was then whittled down to 10 by readers, and the winners were announced on Jan. 2.

The No. 5 spot belongs to a bar/arcade in Cape May County that had locals and tourists lined up outdoors on a regular basis this past summer.

10 best new attractions of 2024 (USA Today)

10. Wonderverse — Oak Brook, Illinois (virtual reality experiences)

9. "Basquiat x Banksy" at Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden — Washington, D.C. (artist exhibition)

8. Hop Shots Mini Golf — Raleigh, North Carolina (golf and beer)

7. The Valley Alley at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa — Lahaina, Hawaii (entertainment venue)

6. Painted Pickle — Atlanta, Georgia (sporting venue)

5. Honky Tonk Saloon — Wildwood, New Jersey (bar and arcade)

Honky Tonk Saloon (Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority) Honky Tonk Saloon (Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority) loading...

4. Dopamine Land: A Multisensory Experience — Washington, D.C. (interactive exhibits)

3. Flyover — Chicago, Illinois (immersive journey showcasing Chicago)

2. Lost Mine Mountain Coaster & Mini Golf — Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (golf and rides)

1. Sky Pirates of Mermaid Bay — Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (golf with live actors)

"Wildwood's Honky Tonk Saloon is the Jersey Shore's newest country-western destination including a spacious arcade filled with games that guests of all ages are sure to enjoy," USA Today writes. "Located on the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, this restaurant features rustic decor, casual dining options, great drinks, and exceptional live music."

The Honky Tonk took over a big piece of what used to be the Boardwalk Mall. The saloon, which features line dancing on a nightly basis, opened to the public in May 2024.

According to social media, the bar is closed for the season, until Presidents' Day Weekend in February.

As part of a separate 10Best from USA Today, Madison Resort Wildwood Crest claimed the No. 1 spot on a list of the best new hotels in the country.

"The USA Today’s 10Best awards highlight the Wildwoods as a premier destination for hospitality and entertainment,” said Louis Belasco, executive director of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.

